Logan Paul says he’ll be ‘channeling inner Hasbulla’ for Mayweather fight in name-check for Russian viral sensation (VIDEO)

Logan Paul has enough on his plate as he prepares to meet Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition bout this weekend, but even the YouTube megastar couldn’t escape the name on everyone’s lips: diminutive pugilist Hasbulla Magomedov.

Boxing novice Paul takes on undefeated former five-weight world champion Mayweather in Miami on Sunday, in what looks like a hopeless mismatch aimed purely at bolstering the bank accounts of all involved.

But whether you treat the bout as legitimate entertainment or dismiss it as a grotesque farce, the Mayweather-Paul showdown has certainly set tongues wagging in the sporting world – and will likely have tills ringing come Sunday night when the pair step between the ropes at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Also on rt.com ‘Lord he’s gonna get hurt’: Internet erupts in mockery at Logan Paul’s less-than-impressive workout before Mayweather bout (VIDEO)

However, several thousand miles away in Dagestan, Russia, there’s another social media celebrity similarly plotting a course in combat sports and already giving the likes of Logan Paul and sibling Jake a run for their money in the popularity stakes.

Enter Hasbulla ‘Hasbik’ Magomedov – the social media sensation who has probably already popped up on your Twitter feed if you’ve been anywhere near the platform these past few weeks.

Despite his small appearance, Hasbulla is actually 18 years old and suffers from a rare genetic condition.

Already something of a local celebrity in the north Caucasus region he calls home, the pint-sized brawler has exploded to broader stardom on the back of a proposed MMA fight with Tajik rival ‘Abdurozik’, a 17-year-old who also suffers a growth disorder.

The pair’s face-offs – organized by Chechen blogger and MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev – have racked up millions of views, earning the protagonists attention from the likes of NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and many more besides.

Hasbulla already counted ex-UFC champ and fellow Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov as among his pals, but now appears on course to match even ‘The Eagle’ in terms of fame, if his meteoric rise thus far is anything to go by.

That fame includes coming to the attention of YouTuber Paul, who name-checked Hasbulla at Thursday’s faceoff with Mayweather before their bout on Sunday.

“As long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest warrior of our time, we’re going to get the job done,” Paul told the media.

“Hasbulla, bro, the fiercest warrior the world has ever seen, we love Hasbulla,” he added, tapping his chest.

Online, meanwhile, Hasbulla fanatics have even tipped his supposed fight with Abdurozik – which is yet to be given an actual date – as an even bigger clash than the Paul-Mayweather sideshow which goes down this weekend.

idk about the mayweather paul fight, this is what i care about pic.twitter.com/yX065zkL1a — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 3, 2021

Not to be outdone by his rival, Tajik phenom Abdurozik – previously known for his TikTok videos and musical talents – has enjoyed chats with the likes of Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis.

Everywhere you turn, it seems combat sports fans are picking sides between the two budding brawlers.

Inevitably, there have been detractors of the pint-sized pair’s faceoffs and planned contest.

Organizer Tamaev has faced calls to be punished, while the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association has weighed in, calling the antics “unethical.”

One popular Russian Twitter account claimed the whole thing was “vulgar” and reminiscent of the kind of royal entertainment seen in the Dark Ages.

Also on rt.com Russian Dwarf Athletic Association criticizes viral sensations over ‘unethical’ MMA fight (VIDEO)

Yet as Paul’s public display of support indicates, the hype shows no sign of abating, whatever the critics might say.

So forget Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul, it’s Team Hasbulla or Team Abdurozik which seems to be the real question on everyone’s lips.