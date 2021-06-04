WATCH: Neymar left limping after fan launches into TWO-FOOTED TACKLE on Brazil star after bursting past security

Neymar is used to facing some rough treatment from opposition defenders but this time it was the Brazil star’s fans who were guilty of going in two-footed – albeit unintentionally.

Back in his homeland for a World Cup qualifier with Ecuador on Friday, Neymar was seen making his way to the team hotel in Porto Alegre, where he was greeted by some over-eager fans.

One group of youngsters managed to give security the slip, charging towards the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the hopes of getting up close and personal.

But as two fans rushed towards their idol, one slipped and fell and ended up crashing into the 29-year-old.

The youngster – who was clasping his mobile phone, indicating he had been seeking a selfie with the striker – clung to the striker for dear life before eventually being dragged to his feet and led away, as was a young female gatecrasher.

Neymar, meanwhile, appeared to lose both of his shoes in the scuffle, and was seen gingerly making his way into the team hotel while trying to put them back on his feet.

Brazilian outlet Globo reported that the youngster inadvertently dishing out the meaty challenge was 15-year-old Lucas Nogueira.

“When I saw it was Neymar, I ran and braked in front of him, then I slipped,” the tearful teenager was later reported as saying.

“I’m a big fan of Neymar. I live in Sergipe, but my sister is living in Porto Alegre and I came here to try to see Neymar,” he said, adding that Neymar had urged security to be gentle with him.

Neymar is the biggest star of his generation in the football-mad South American country, receiving adulation but also regularly carrying the hopes of a nation.

Brazil are gearing up for a World Cup qualifying double-header, starting against Ecuador in Brasilia on Friday before traveling to Paraguay on Tuesday.

Beyond that is the controversial Copa America tournament which has been switched to Brazil after Argentina and Colombia were both stripped of the hosting rights due to political unrest and the Covid-19 situation.

However, the situation in Brazil appears little better – if not worse – on both fronts, with fans, pundits and politicians all questioning the hosting of the tournament at a time when the nation continues to grapple with Covid.

Brazil has suffered around 16.8 million Covid cases and almost 470,000 deaths, with questions over President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.

Politicians such as Renan Calheiros have urged Neymar to lead a boycott of what has been dubbed ‘The Championship of Death’.

Brazil manager Tite confirmed that some members of the team had raised concerns, with captain Casemiro absent from a press conference on Thursday.

The Copa America is due to kick off on June 13, as Brazil aim to retain the title they won in 2019 – when the tournament was also on home soil.