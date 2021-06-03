Too broke to sack him? Barcelona president Laporta confims Koeman will STAY as head coach next season

FC Barcelona and its president Joan Laporta have confirmed reports that under-fire coach Ronald Koeman will continue in the manager's job next season, following widespread speculation he could be replaced by Xavi Hernandez.

After Barca dropped out of the La Liga title race meekly with just one win in five games while the heat was still on, the rumor mill went into overdrive linking other figures to one of football's highest-profile jobs.

A visit home from club legend of the Pep Guadriola era Xavi from Al-Sadd in Qatar with 22 suitcases, put him among the frontrunners.

But Laporta was also said to fancy Julian Nagelsmann or Hansi Flick before they joined Bayern Munich and the German national team respectively, and as the new president met Koeman to touch bases it was said that he had requested 15 days from the Dutchman to speak to other candidates.

Holding his first press conference on Friday since winning at the polls in March, Laporta called the 2020/2021 finale that saw Barca finish with just the Copa del Rey as Atletico Madrid finished first in the table a "disaster".

"It cannot be that we keep losing and nothing happens, as has happened in recent years," he lamented, before confirming that he would meet with Koeman again this week to "make decisions".

"Ronald is a coach who we did not appoint, so we need these conversations to be sure we all share the same idea of the new Barça team. His behavior has been impeccable," Laporta added.

Now, though, the charismatic former lawyer has already made his mind up.

With a lack of other options, Koeman will continue in the dug out as reported by the likes of SPORT and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano on Thursday afternoon before the club confirmed that Laporta revealed his decision at a board meeting.

"After this period of reflection, vice-president Rafael Yuste and myself have agreed that we will continue with the current contract that Ronald Koeman has," Laporta said.

"We are very satisfied to see that these conversations have resulted in a unity of opinion," he added, highlighting Koeman's "exemplary behavior".

"We see the coach very motivated and he already has a year of experience in this dressing room, which we will try to make more competitive. I think Koeman comes out of this well because he is the coach we want," it was finished.

Albeit inferior, clinching a first piece of silverware in two years has been enough to save his job.

Some fans also pondered whether Barca's dire financial straits had played a part in not sacking Koeman, thus likely saving themselves a compensation pay-off with the Catalans said to be mired in more than €1 billion worth of debt.

"I don’t really support the Koeman decision, but given our financial situation, I do understand it," wrote popular fan account TalkFCB.

"And even though I believe we still need to take a big step forward in a ‘new direction’, I will fully support Koeman for the coming season. Especially since he has his signings now."

Laporta himself, however, denied claims that financial constraints had played a part in the decision to stick with Koeman for at least one more season.

"If Barcelona want to end a contract it has the mechanisms to do so," Laporta was quoted as saying.

Aside from his cup success, there were also other achievements for Koeman such as clearing out deadwood like Ivan Rakitic, plus promoting youngsters including Pedri and Ilaix Moriba to the first team squad.

Lionel Messi has clearly come to enjoy his football again, and aided by the arrival of his close friend Sergio Aguero, is also tipped to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou by signing a new contract before expiry on June 30.

Koeman being allowed to honor his own deal until the end of next season does not come without conditions, though.

According to multiple sources, he will be forced to pay homage to compatriot Johan Cruyff and field the 4-3-3 that Koeman and Guardiola were a key part of in the early-to-mid-90's all-conquering Dream Team which delivered a maiden UCL crown in 1992.