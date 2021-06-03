‘I don’t believe him’: Aguero’s father accuses City boss Guardiola of crocodile tears, confirms Chelsea wanted to sign star

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been accused of crocodile tears by the father of the club's all-time top scorer and former striker Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad at the end of the season following a decade in England.

The Argentine famously scored the decisive injury time goal that handed City their first-ever Premier League title in 2012 against Queens Park Rangers.

Then helping the Mancunians emerge out of the shadow of their cross-city rivals United and establish themselves as a force in European football, a further four domestic titles were forthcoming along side three Community Shields, six League Cups and a single FA Cup.

Before the end of a double-winning season which ended in heartbreak in the Champions League on Saturday, Aguero had already announced he would leave the club after learning his contract would not be extended.

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise," he wrote in a statement on the matter.

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age.

"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club — people who will always be in my heart.

"I was to join during the reconstruction year of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and contributions of many players we earned a place among the greatest of the world," he wrote.

Before Saturday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea UCL final in Porto, Guardiola gave an end-of-the-season speech at City's home ground and mentioned Aguero in his wide-ranging speech.

Breaking down in tears, after 'Kun' had scored a brace in a final day 5-0 win over Everton, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "We love him so much, he’s a special person for all of us.

"He’s so nice, he’s so nice. He helped me a lot. So good...," the crying Catalan continued.

"We cannot replace him. We cannot. There are many players [at] this club – Joe Hart, David Silva – who helped us to make this club what it is.

"[Aguero’s] legacy... He showed his quality in 20 minutes," the manager finished.

Aguero's family are far from happy, though.

Following the fall to Chelsea, where Aguero didn't come on until the 77th minute, his sibling Mauricio wrote a deleted tweet that read: "Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City."

And midweek, it has been the turn of patriarch Leonel to stick the knife in.

"I don’t believe him. No, I don’t. I don't believe he ever wanted him [Aguero]," Del Castillo explained to Radio La Red upon being asked about Guardiola’s tribute.

Then probed if he thought the tears were for show, he replied "of course".

"He wants to be the star of all the teams he is in instead of the players."

"It’s incredible," Leonel added.

"He says [Aguero] is irreplaceable, and he doesn’t have him in the squad."

"These are things of Guardiola, he is a great coach. But from one day to the next he changes the players and you never know if you are going to start or not."

Moving on to other topics, it was also revealed that Aguero caught the eye of some of City's main English rivals.

"There were several clubs interested," Leonel confirmed.

"Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea until the last moment were also interested. [But] he is very happy now that everything is sorted," he said, in reference to the 33-year-old's confirmed move to FC Barcelona.

"They [Messi and Aguero] have been friends since they were 15. They have always talked. I’m certain they will play together," it was concluded, indicating that the Ballon d'Or holder is now likely to stay on at the Camp Nou.