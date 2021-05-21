Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero could be united with Lionel Messi after ‘agreeing deal to join Barcelona’ – reports

Legendary Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero's time in the Premier League has come to an end amid reports that the outgoing Argentinian has agreed a deal to move to Catalan giants Barcelona at the end of the season.

City revealed during the course of the season that the five-time Premier League winner was to end his association with the club after nearly 400 games in the blue half of Manchester, with the soon to be 33-year-old's availability prompting several of Europe's elite clubs to investigate a potential deal with the 97-cap Argentina international.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the hunt for his signature has been won by Barcelona, with the Spanish side agreeing terms one a one-year deal that will see Aguero link up with his compatriot Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou – provided, of course, that Messi sticks around next season.

Several other European clubs, including Chelsea, were thought to have pursued the possibility of striking a deal with Aguero, who scored an impressive 258 goals in English football – including his famous title-winning goal in injury time against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. 🔵🔴 #FCBMore: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça 🚨🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

Aguero's final home game with Manchester City comes this Sunday against Everton. He should also be available for selection for next Saturday's Champions League Final against Chelsea.

Aguero and Messi are known to have a very close relationship, with Aguero describing his understanding with one of the world's greatest players as like "an old married couple".

"I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me," Aguero said of Messi last year.

"He arrives at the hotel and instantly takes a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone.

"He always complains, we are like an old married couple. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time."

Barcelona's signing of Aguero could indicate the cash-strapped club have ended any interest they may have had in attracting the likes of Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski – while strong questions still remain surrounding Messi's future at his boyhood club.

The Catalan giants have a long history of adding world-renowned Argentines to their squad. In addition to Messi and Aguero, the likes of Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme have also plied their trade at the Camp Nou.

Aguero's spell at City will be fondly remembered. In addition to his five league titles, he also won an FA Cup medal and six EFL Cup titles.