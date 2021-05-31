 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘A sad day for sport’: Tributes paid after 19yo assistant referee dies while warming up for football match in Spain

31 May, 2021 10:03
Get short URL
‘A sad day for sport’: Tributes paid after 19yo assistant referee dies while warming up for football match in Spain
Late assistant referee Fernando Alcaraz Bernal © Action Images / Alex Morton via Reuters | © https://ffrm.es/
The mayor of a town in south-east Spain has led tributes and a cup final involving Barcelona has held a minute's silence after a 19-year-old assistant referee died when warming up before a football match.

Fernando Alcaraz Bernal passed away during preparations for a game in Murcia between San Gines de la Jara and visitors Montecasillas on Sunday.

The tragic incident struck just 15 minutes before the scheduled afternoon kick off at the Sanchez Luengo stadium, when Bernal passed out, started to suffer convulsions and entered cardiorespiratory arrest.

The local football federation took to Twitter to offer its sympathies and sent "a big hug to those closest to him right now."

The home side offered their deepest condolences to Bernal's family after the match was postponed.

"It is very difficult to express what we have experienced this afternoon in the warm-up of our game against Montecasillas," they said, refering to the small town he hailed from near Cartagena.

"We are dismayed by the death of referee Fernando Alcaraz Bernal, a very young boy and a neighbor of La Union."

The Mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belen Castejon, also took to social media to express her sadness. "Today is a sad day for sport in which it is difficult to express our dismay," she wrote.

"My condolences to the family and friends of the referee who passed away today. All of us accompany you in your grief."

A minute's silence was held to honor Bernal before the Copa de la Reina final between Barcelona Femini and Levante, which was won 4-2 by the Champions League holders to complete their treble.

The match officials also wore black armbands.

Also on rt.com Motorcycling in mourning: Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies in hospital from injuries sustained in horrific crash during race
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies