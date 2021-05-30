Motorcycling in mourning: Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies in hospital from injuries sustained in horrific crash during race

Jason Dupasquier, the Moto3 driver who was airlifted to hospital in Italy after a harrowing accident in a race on Saturday, has died from his injuries after undergoing thoracic surgery, organizers have announced.

Fans, teams and bosses had been desperately hoping the promising 19-year-old would recover from his ordeal after being flown to a Florence facility for emergency treatment following a collision with Japan's Ayumu Sasaki at the Mugello Grand Prix in Italy.

Medics attended to the teenager on the track before a medical helicopter transfered him to the Careggi Hospital, where he was described as being in a critical condition.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGp announced on Sunday.

We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier. On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.

"[We] pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones."

Dupasquier’s father – motocross racer Philippe – is said to have traveled with the youngster's mother, Andrea, from their home in Freiburg to be by his bedside.

His Prustel team pulled out of the grand prix, announcing that they were "devastated".

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Jason Dupasquier," said a team statement.

"At this time, all of our thoughts are with Jason's family. You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten, Jason Dupasquier."