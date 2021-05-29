Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier ‘in serious condition’ after teen is airlifted to hospital following horrific crash in race (VIDEO)

19-year-old Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier has been airlifted to hospital after coming off his motorcycle in a horrific crash during qualifying for Moto3's Mugello Grand Prix in Italy.

The young rider appeared to lose control of his bike before he smashed into by Japan's Ayumu Sasaki, with both coming off their vehicles following the accident.

Another racer, Jeremy Alcoba, was also caught up in the shocking collision after he was unsighted heading into the area of the crash.

Alcoba was lucky enough to be able to walk away from the impact under his own steam, but it soon became clear that both Sasaki and Dupasquier required medical treatment.

Dupasquier was still being treated by medics on the circuit half an hour after the crash before he was airlifted to Florence hospital for further treatment.

The eventful session also saw another crash on Saturday, with Takuma Matsuyama falling from his bike during another potentially serious situation in which he came close to being hit by Adrian Fernandez, with the Spaniard narrowly escaping the danger.

Following the conclusion of the session, medical officer Giancarlo de Filippo issued an update on Dupasquier's status.

From hospital: "The condition of Dupasquier is complex. He is undergoing CT scans & magnetic resonance imaging throughout his body to verify which is the most critical area to intervene most urgently. It is possible he will be taken to the operating theatre for surgery." — Mat Oxley (@matoxley) May 29, 2021

I'm told that because Florence trauma centre is quite far away the medics probably stabilised Dupasquier trackside before putting him in the helicopter — Mat Oxley (@matoxley) May 29, 2021

Here’s to Jason Dupasquier who I hope pulls through, that was a really scary accident #JD50 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/elDZHHK6U9 — Jono Shooter (@Jono_46_Shooter) May 29, 2021

"Dupasquier was involved in a very serious crash during the qualifying two for Moto3," he said.

"The FIM medical intervention team in the vehicles arrived immediately on the site of the accident and, after that, he was transferred in a hemodynamically stable way to the Careggi hospital in Florence. We will wait for updates from the hospital.

"At the moment, we know that for sure he’s in a very serious condition and, as I said, we are waiting for updates by them."

Fabio Quartararo ended up taking pole position after qualifying concluded, dedicating his performance to Dupasquier.

"I want to dedicate this one to Jason who had a really bad crash. I hope he is okay," he said.