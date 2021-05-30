MMA fighter ‘facing jail term after being caught on camera fracturing skull of scooter driver in severe beating in Moscow’ (VIDEO)

MMA fighter Garun Dibirov, who once faced Khabib Nurmagomedov training partner Magomed Magomedov, is said to have fractured the skull of a man on a scooter, with a report sharing a video that it claimed shows the alleged attack.

Authorities are said to have opened a criminal case for grievous bodily harm and hooliganism following the shocking purported scrap, which reportedly left the man with severe injuries after he allegedly did not make way for the fighter on a street in the east of Moscow.

In footage shared by REN TV and said to feature Georgy Afanasyev, a man can be seen hitting the ground after being hit with several blows.

The outlet said that eye witnesses had come to the alleged victim's aid, although it added that he remains in intensive care with a serious head injury and concussion.

В нашем распоряжении появилось видео нападения бойца ММА Гаруна Дибирова на парня на самокате из-за того, что тот якобы не уступил ему дорогу. Инцидент произошел вечером 28 мая на Первомайской улице в Москве. Сейчас пострадавший находится в реанимации – у него сотрясение го... pic.twitter.com/JJFBvrE5OX — РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) May 29, 2021

Dibirov could face several years in prison if he is found guilty of the charges that police are said to be considering, with the report suggesting that an investigating committee has ordered the case to be taken further in the Russian capital.

REN reported that kung-fu expert Dibirov is now working as a self-defence coach, having won the Moscow Grappling Championship in 2013.

A year earlier, he suffered a first-round submission defeat to Magomedov, who has gone on to work with Nurmagomedov and sign for Bellator MMA.

The Russian welterweight is not officially recorded as having fought since 2012, winning both of his other professional fights after losing to Magomedov.