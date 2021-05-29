Chelsea defender Rudiger accused of 'dirty' tactics in brutal collision which forces De Bruyne out of UCL final in tears

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was accused of resorting to football’s dark arts after his cynical block on Kevin De Bruyne flattened the Manchester City playmaker, forcing him out of the Champions League final in tears.

With Chelsea leading 1-0 in the European club showpiece in Porto thanks to a Kai Havertz goal, Rudiger blocked the path of De Bruyne as the Belgian attempted to burst past him and collect a pass in the Chelsea half.

Both men fell to the floor, although it was De Bruyne who came off worse as his head appeared to connect with Rudiger’s shoulder.

The Man City skipper lay prone on the turf at Estadio do Dragao for several minutes as he was attended to, before slowly being helped to his feet with bruising already visible underneath his left eye.

Man City's star Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch in tears in the #UCLFinalpic.twitter.com/4cF7iMaq6G — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 29, 2021

Rüdiger foul on de bruyne was so dirty, intentionally shoulder checked de bruyne’s face, and proceed to dive, acting like he got an apparent head injury from the collision, in an attempt to avoid a harsher punishment, when he clearly ok. pic.twitter.com/D8oFlPK9iY — ActuallyElvinChing🌏☄️🌟 (@ChingActually) May 29, 2021

De Bruyne was gingerly helped off the pitch in tears, clearly shaken by the impact and unable to continue as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Rudiger was also eventually helped to his feet by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who immediately brandished a yellow card in the German’s direction.

Helping Rüdiger up and showing him a yellow card in one movement. Impressive refereeing from Antonio Mateu Lahoz #UCLFinalpic.twitter.com/QbcJl2WbKw — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 29, 2021

Online, meanwhile, fans were accusing the Rudiger – who was wearing a mask to protect a facial injury of his own picked up in the semi-final first leg with Real Madrid – of a “dirty” deliberate challenge.

man that sucks assreally dirty play by Rudiger to knock him out too, obstruction coming in from De Bruyne's blind side — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) May 29, 2021

Rüdiger is quite the dirty player. Not the first time I noticed this — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) May 29, 2021

Antonio Rüdiger really laid KDB out, that’s ridiculous.Hope KDB is okay. — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) May 29, 2021

Some likened the incident to the famous rough treatment dished out by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Liverpool’s Mo Salah in their Champions League final in 2018.

Honestly feel so bad for De Bruyne Rudiger with a Sergio Ramos moment there. Completely unnecessary challenge. Hope city win it for him 🙏🙏💔💔#UCLFinal#UCL#debruynepic.twitter.com/B6Mo6WwMCV — CLIPPED 📌 (@ArsenalMM_) May 29, 2021

What Rudiger did to De Bruyne is the same thing that Sergio Ramos did to Salah and Karius, tainted endings. — Da’olif (@DAOLIF) May 29, 2021

Rudiger’s challenge deprived City of De Bruyne for the final 30 minutes of normal time in Portugal, and was another crucial moment involving the 28-year-old centre defender after his vital first-half challenge on Phil Foden when the City man was well-placed to score.

Chelsea are chasing a second Champions League title to add to the one they claimed in Munich in 2012, while City were appearing in a maiden final in Europe’s biggest club game.

Earlier in the game, Chelsea had lost their skipper, Thiago Silva, after the Brazilian was forced off in tears after 39 minutes with an apparent muscle injury.