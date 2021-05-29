Heartbreak for Thiago Silva’s glamorous wife Belle as she watches devastated Chelsea defender hobble out of Champions League final

Timo Werner critic, social media show-off and ardent Chelsea fan Belle Silva cheered her husband on from the stands as Chelsea took on Manchester City in the Champions League final – but he lasted just 39 minutes of the showpiece.

Brazil defender Silva was out to avenge the agony of losing the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain, only to suffer more despair when he went down clutching an injury in the first half.

His outspoken wife had treated fans to a tour of Porto, posing by a huge recreation of the trophy before taking her place in the 50,000-capacity Estadio do Dragao, where she portrayed herself checking her long and elaborately made up fingernails shortly before kick-off.

The veteran, who signed for Chelsea not long after that defeat last season, tried to carry on before eventually slumping to the floor in pain.

Belle fell uncharacteristically silent on social media as she watched the center-back receive conciliatory pats in the back after accepting he could not continue and making his way from the field.

By that time, striker Timo Werner – who was savaged by Silva over his lack of accuracy in front of goal before being praised by her after scoring against Real Madrid – had already failed to score from a good chance, leaving Chelsea's predicament looking bleak against the runaway Premier League champions.

With Silva sat disconsolately on a walkway while still in his full kit, a welcome surprise was in store: Kai Havertz, the Germany prodigy troubled by a long Covid-19 infection this season, burst on to a through ball and slotted his side in front.

That would have thrilled the attending Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's Russian owner who splashed out around $100 million to make Havertz the club's record signing last summer.

Silva's wife was yet to produce one of her customary displays of emotion on Instagram as half-time arrived, yet there was little doubt how Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel felt on the touchline, jumping for joy and roaring as he moved a step closer to exorcising his own ordeal in the final as Silva's manager at Paris last season.

"We are again in the final of the Champions League earlier," Belle wrote earlier, sharing a snap of herself and her family in the city.

"It seems like 'anything' to many, but for us, it is the result of a lot of work, a lot of dedication and abdication."