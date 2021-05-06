‘You are the best’: Thiago Silva’s wife reappraises Werner after goal as she goes wild during Chelsea Champions League win (VIDEO)

Thiago Silva's wife Belle, who had previously called striker Timo Werner a "worm" in Portuguese, dramatically changed her tune on the Germany ace after he scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

With the score level at 1-1 following a draw last week at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Chelsea could have advanced to the final with a goalless tie but went on the front foot against the 13-time winners.

After 28 minutes, misfiring Werner received a gift on a plate when Kai Havertz's chip over Thibaut Courtois rebounded off the crossbar, allowing him to nod in from point-blank range to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

With goalkeeper Edouard Mendy mucking in through a pair of saves from Karim Benzema, Mason Mount finished the job off by converting after a fine run from substitute Christian Pulisic late on, in turn became the first English goalscorer in a UEFA Champions League semi-final since Wayne Rooney more than ten years ago.

Werner also has a new fan after Silva's spuse made a complete U-turn on previous comments.

When the 25-year-old missed a ninth-minute sitter in the first leg from six yards out, Mrs Silva took to Instagram to blast him.

"This is karma, guys. Every team I go to, there is a striker who keeps missing rubbish goals," she said.

Thiago Silva wife Belle Silva doing it right 💙👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1YFBqS4xN — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) May 5, 2021

"This Werner..." she continued, struggling to remember his name and repeating variations of it numerous times.

"What is his name? VERME," she asked and answered, deciding on the Portuguese word for worm before finishing her outburst: "This one here. How sh*t!"

In a second video in broken English, with her mortified children in the background alongside a fake Stamford Bridge, Isabelle also said: "We need a goal, we need to win this match. But my attackers don’t want to score – I don’t know why they don’t score."

Não foi eu que gravei rsrsrs pic.twitter.com/EjzaeYa9QW — Vitor Gava (@Vitimgava_) April 27, 2021

Yet all was forgiven once Werner put Chelsea within reach of victory, with Belle again heading to her Instagram stories – only this time to compliment the former RB Leipzig hitman.

"Werner, very good. That's what I'm talking about," the Brazilian said.

"You know [how to score a] goal! You are the best, my friend – love you."

Basically Thiago Silva wife said this on her insta stories; “This is karma guys every team I go to there is a striker that keep missing goals this Werner - what is his name? VERME (in Portuguese it means worm)” #CFC — Vitor Gava (@Vitimgava_) April 27, 2021

Later uploading a clip of her celebrating the win with the Silva clan and chanting "Istanbul, here we go" – a reference to the final that will be against domestic rivals Manchester City – Belle was dubbed a "cult hero" by appreciative Chelsea enthusiasts.

"Give Thiago Silva and his family a lifetime contract," demanded one.

"We need her in the stands in Istanbul – she is a proper fan," pointed out another, while another suggested she could be "the best Chelsea player-spouse we've got."

Belle Silva is a cult hero. She’s the best. — Danny Busciglio (@DBusciglio) May 5, 2021

"She supports her husband and the club with so much passion," added another admiring fan.

Interviewed by BT Sport afterwards, Werner admitted that he "had to wait a long time for the ball coming down" for his opener on the night.

"It felt like hours waiting for the ball to come... it was an easy goal for me," he said.

"One thing you can say to us today is that we could have decided the game earlier in the second half but, in the end, it's not easy to play against Real Madrid and we did it very, very well."

Few would disagree with that statement, as Thomas Tuchel – the first man to reach the grand finale with two different clubs in consecutive years – called his men's showing a "a huge performance and well deserved."