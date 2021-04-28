Chelsea star Thiago Silva’s wife dubs misfiring striker Werner a ‘worm’ who is ‘sh*t’ after he misfires again in Champions League

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife has slammed his misfiring teammate Timo Werner, forgetting the German's surname while criticizing the $66 million striker's miss against Real Madrid and called him a 'worm' in Portuguese.

Isabelle Silva's comments came during the west Londoners' 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Tuesday.

After just nine minutes, Werner, who has only mustered 11 goals in 45 appearances since his big-money move to the Premier League from RB Leipzig, missed a sitter when he failed to beat former Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois from six yards out.

Taking to social media instantly, Isabelle used an Instagram story, which showed her watching the clash in a plush, well-furnished home, to say: "This is karma, guys. Every team I go to, there is a striker who keeps missing rubbish goals.

Não foi eu que gravei rsrsrs pic.twitter.com/EjzaeYa9QW — Vitor Gava (@Vitimgava_) April 27, 2021

Basically Thiago Silva wife said this on her insta stories; "This is karma guys every team I go to there is a striker that keep missing goals this Werner - what is his name? VERME (in Portuguese it means worm)" #CFC — Vitor Gava (@Vitimgava_) April 27, 2021

"This Werner..." she continued, struggling to remember the 25-year-old's name and repeating variations of it numerous times.

"What is his name? VERME," she asked and answered, deciding on the Portuguese word for worm before finishing her outburst: "This one here. How sh*t!"

In a second video in broken English, with her mortified children in the background alongside a fake Stamford Bridge, Isabelle said: "We need a goal, we need to win this match. But my attackers don’t want to score – I don’t know why they don’t score."

Belle Silva, Thiago Silva's wife : "We need a goal, we need to win this match.. but my attackers don't want to score , I don't know why they don't score" She is 100% correct pic.twitter.com/LRYMP7szeG — Maestro ¹⁷ (@MaestroKovacic) April 27, 2021

Her calls were heeded by a fantastic goal by Christian Pulisic, who kept his cool five minutes after Werner's sitter to put Thomas Tuchel's men 1-0 up.

Receiving a long ball from Antonio Rudiger, the American rounded Courtois, who he had brought off his line, before firing into the top corner between two defenders.

Yet approaching the half hour mark, Karim Benzema was allowed to tee himself up in the box by first heading the ball in the air and then smashing home to equalize, meaning it was more than just Silva's wife who was left to rue Werner's wastefulness.

"He missed a big one at West Ham, now he missed another big one here," the Chelsea boss said of his compatriot post-match.

"That does not help. But it also doesn’t help to cry about it or to regret it all the time. It’s like this – there are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss.

"So this is the good thing about sports: nobody cares tomorrow. Today we were sad, angry in the moment.

"This is normal. He’s angry, he is disappointed, tomorrow he has a free day and the next day he has to put his chin up.

"He is a professional guy, he is a top guy, he works hard, he gets in the positions, and from there on we go.

"We will never stop pushing, we will never stop believing, I have the feeling that everybody accepts the situation like this. [For] a striker [it] is easy: you score the next game and nobody speaks."

As for Mrs Silva, this is not the first time she has courted controversy in public.

Claiming that Thiago's defensive partner Ben Chilwell was a better left-back than the Scot, she blasted Andy Robertson for sharing a clip of him besting Jorginho on TikTok, and reminded him that Liverpool couldn't even beat Southampton in what has been a poor defense of their domestic title this season.

Not done there, she has also mocked Chelsea's bitter rivals, Tottenham, for having "no trophies" during the Silvas' short time in England.

Back in Brazil, she once caused a storm for slamming the suicide of fellow influencer Alinne Araujo, who took her own life after being ditched at the altar in July 2019.

"If you killed yourself it's because you wanted to. Suicide is an option, not depression, and that's my view," she remarked.

"Suicide is the only sin that has no forgiveness, [and those that do it] will burn in hell, unfortunately."