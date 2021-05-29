‘Nothing makes sense’: NFL star Janoris Jenkins blasts airport security after his $250k Rolls Royce is stolen during his holiday

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins has raged at airport bosses over a lack of “empathy” after he returned from a holiday to Florida to find his $250,000 Rolls Royce car stolen from a parking lot.

Experienced NFL star Jenkins left his luxury motor at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta before heading off for a three-week break that ended abruptly when he discovered his prized possession had been pinched.

That caused the new Titans signing to fume at length on social media, claiming that security chiefs had footage of him driving in and parking up but no evidence of the 2016 Wraith being driven off by thieves.

“The airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen,” he wrote on social media, adding that he wanted to replace the Rolls Royce “within a week” with a version that was “zero miles”.

“I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving,” he added, complaining that he had been given a “complete run around.” “Nothing makes sense.”

Jenkins appeared to have later learned that footage of the car leaving the building had been procured. “So you’re all telling me now that you’ve got my car on camera leaving?” he asked.

“It doesn’t matter where I parked my car at – it’s mine. It should’ve been safe there if you are charging me to pay to park.

"I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen but these type of establishments are supposed to provide safety, comfort and, most of all, a customer service that is unmatched.

"I'm now short a quarter of a million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from this airport."

The Atlanta Police Department told TMZ that they had acted swiftly after Jenkins reported his vehicle was missing.

“Officers immediately placed a lookout on the vehicle and updated its status to stolen,” they said.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”