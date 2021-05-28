Man United legend Ryan Giggs to face trial in January over charges of headbutting ex-girlfriend, ‘coercive & controlling’ behavior

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs will face a court in January 2022 over allegations of headbutting his ex-girlfriend as part of nearly three years of “coercive and controlling” behavior, with a preparatory hearing set for July.

The Wales manager and United record appearance holder is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, as well as a further charge relating to an alleged spell of behavior towards the PR executive between December 2017 and November 2020.

A separate charge involves an alleged assault by the 13-time Premier League winner on Greville's younger sister, Emma, in Salford, Greater Manchester last November.

Giggs denies all the offenses, appearing for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, when the trial date was set for January 24, with a hearing in preparation for the case at the start of July.

Speaking on Friday morning, His Honour Judge Dean QC, The Honorary Recorder of Manchester, expressed his "regret" that the date was "so far in the future", adding that it was "the best we can do in the circumstances".

The trial, which centers on charges brought in April of actual bodily harm caused to a woman in her 30s, common assault of a woman in her 20s and coercive or controlling behaviour, could last as long as three weeks, with potential jurors reportedly set to be asked whether they have any allegiance to a football team.

Giggs, who has not been involved in the management of his national side since he was arrested in November, responded in a statement in April: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

“I would like to wish [caretaker manager] Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

Wales play friendlies against Albania and France next week before starting their Euro 2020 campaign under Page against Switzerland on June 12.