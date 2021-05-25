WATCH: Wild female brawl breaks out at White Sox-Cardinals baseball game as fans howl with delight

Baseball fans have reacted after a brawl broke out involving two women in the stands during an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Naturally, the footage soon made it online.

As the home team White Sox cruised to a 5-1 win over their rivals, a bunch of still-unidentified women engaged in fisticuffs behind left field.

With cameras never too far away, clips of the incident made it to social media.

But as of yet, it is still unclear as to how and why the brawl broke out, and whether police officers or stadium security guards intervened.

Bleacher brawl at last nights Cardinals-White Sox game. ⚾️🤕pic.twitter.com/cZM0TORFeI — TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) May 25, 2021

We got us a brawl in the stands. #WhiteSoxpic.twitter.com/dM6bzGbazl — Jeff Terry (@nuclear94) May 25, 2021

What is clear, however, is the ferocity of the scrap.

Subsequent images appear to show a feisty dark-haired woman in black clothing fending off three girls all on her own, and even knocking one to the ground with a hard slap.

"Blonde girls got to have some situational awareness," wrote one Twitter onlooker.

"Can’t be fighting an uphill battle when you’re already fighting up a weight class," he added, in reference to a size discrepancy.

Fans fight in the bleachers during the 9th inning as the #WhiteSox defeat the Cardinals 5-1 https://t.co/zS8vokF89Wpic.twitter.com/sjaG4IYLuH — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) May 25, 2021

An excellent snap reproduced above was dubbed "the best sports photograph of 2021."

"A 21st century Caravaggio writ large," it was added, in reference to the famous 16th-century artist who combined "realistic observation of the human state, both physical and emotional, with a dramatic use of lighting".

Comparisons to Rembrandt's Night Watch were also made, but another counterpart below of a couple bemused by the goings-on also tickled punters.

Damn. That’s Rembrandt’s Night Watch, but for America in 2021 — David Hobby (@strobist) May 25, 2021

"That’s about $75 worth of beer in the air. That’s the real tragedy here," said one concerned party.

"Women in Chicago are so classy they were probably fighting over who got to use the mustache trimmer between innings," came a dig at residents of the Windy City.

Quality father-son time pic.twitter.com/PKOFJ6hqFT — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) May 25, 2021

The fight is the second violent incident since the MLB season started and crowds were let back into grounds across the US following the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than a fortnight ago, a San Diego Padres supporter knocked another fan out cold during the sixth inning of a clash between his team and the Colorado Rockies.

Likewise caught on camera, it appears several game-goers grapple with the thrower of the punch, with some maintaining him in a headlock as police officers descended.

After it had been rumored the man could be prosecuted for the attack, Denver Police confirmed that the victim, whose glasses flew off his face after the blow, had opted not to press charges.

Elsewhere in US sports, several scraps broke out throughout the duration of former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr's comeback fight against Chris Arreola on May 1, which left many to lament that the "embarrassing side of boxing" had reared its head at the Dignity Health Sports Park near Los Angeles.