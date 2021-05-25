 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Every reason for optimism’: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Flick confirmed as Low’s successor as Germany manager

25 May, 2021 10:35
Hansi Flick will take over as German boss after Euro 2020. © Reuters
Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has been confirmed as the new manager of the German national football team, and will take over the reins from former partner Joachin Low at the conclusion of Euro 2020.

The much-expected move was confirmed by the German FA - known as the DFB - on Tuesday morning in Berlin.

Pictured signing his contract, Flick is set to leave his post at Bayern after a highly successful two seasons in Bavaria.

Scooping the Champions League last term as part of the club's second ever continental treble, he also lifted the domestic cups once each, the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, and the Bundesliga twice. 

Succeeding Low on the road to Qatar following the conclusion of Euro 2020, Flick has previous with Die Mannschaft after leading it to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as Low's assistant while also scooping the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Penning a deal until Euro 2024, Flick said: "I am very happy to be able to work as national coach from autumn onwards."

"I’m really looking forward to it because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany.

"That’s why we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism."

Anticipating the appointment, Bayern have already hired RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement for the 2021/2022 season.

Reportedly fancying either man to succeed Ronald Koeman, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta can now tick Flick off his shortlist too.

