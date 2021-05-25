WNBA coach cops $10K fine and suspension after ‘offensive’ comments about Liz Cambage’s weight

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been slapped with a $10,000 fine and one-game suspension by the WNBA for comments he made about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage and her weight.

Australian player Cambage took to Instagram after Sunday’s loss to the Sun to call out Miller, accusing him of referring to her weight in an attempt to get a favorable call from a referee.

According to Cambage, Miller had yelled “come on, she’s 300lbs!” during the game in Vegas.

“If there’s one thing about me, I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, especially a little white one,” Cambage fumed.

“I’m going to need you to get it right, I’m 6[ft] 8[in], I just double-checked, I’m weighing 235lbs.”

Sun coach Miller apologized to Cambage and the Aces on Monday for the “inappropriate and offensive” remark, but has now been handed a hefty fine and ban.

Miller, 52, will serve the suspension in Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm, as two teams tipped to go to the WNBA Finals go head-to-head.

In a statement issued by Sun presidentJennifer Rizzotti, the team said they do not “condone any behavior or speech that is disparaging towards another person."

“Curt has apologized for his mistake and understands the gravity of his words,” Rizzotti added.

Cambage, 29, has made headlines around the world in recent weeks after threatening to boycott the upcoming Tokyo Olympics over a diversity row with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

Cambage accused the AOC and sportswear sponsors Jockey of 'whitewashing' promotional photos ahead of the Games.

The AOC defended its record on diversity but nonetheless apologized and made changes to ensure more inclusion on its official commission.

Cambage subsequently withdrew her boycott threat, and will seek to add to the bronze medal she won with her country at the London Games in 2012.

One of the most recognizable faces in the women’s game, Cambage and has a sideline as a DJ and lingerie model.

The 6ft 8in star holds the record for the highest single-game points tally in the WBNA, scoring 53 for the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty back in 2018.

Never shy to voice her opinions, the three-time WNBA All-Star previously addressed her 'haters' amid the backlash over her Olympic withdrawal threat, sarcastically thanking them for “making her money” by visiting her social media pages to write venomous comments, thus boosting her analytics and income.