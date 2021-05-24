‘I’ll never let a little white man disrespect me’: Basketball queen Cambage rips into coach who brought up 6ft 8in star’s weight

Women’s basketball star Liz Cambage has drawn an apology from the coach of a rival team after he referred to the Aussie giant’s weight during a WNBA clash.

Las Vegas Aces center Cambage took to Instagram to vent her anger on Sunday following her team’s 65-72 home loss to Connecticut Sun, accusing rival coach Curt Miller of screaming “come on, she’s 300lbs!” in an attempt to get a favorable call from a referee.

“Something went down in today’s game, and I need to speak on it,” Aces star Cambage said in a post on Instagram Stories.

“Because if there’s one thing about me, I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, especially a little white one…

“I’m going to need you to get it right, I’m 6[ft] 8[in], I just double-checked, I’m weighing 235lbs,” Cambage added.

"I’m very proud of being a big b*tch. Big body, big bends, baby… So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league…

“You were so lucky it was during the game. I was out there doing my job.

“Anyway, to that little man, stop trying to protect your insecurities… you’re projecting some bullsh*t.”

Aussie queen Cambage – a three-time WNBA All-Star – later added: “For a coach of anther team yelling protected abuse, because we can’t do nothing back, that’s just crazy to me.”

The rant from Cambage prompted Millar to apologize to her and the Las Vegas Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage's height and weight,” said a statement from Miller reported by ESPN.

“I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization.

"I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

Cambage is among the most famous names in the women’s game.

She recently made headlines when she threatened to boycott the Tokyo Olympics after accusing Australia and a clothing sponsor of “whitewashing” promotional photos ahead of the Games.

Cambage reversed the decision after the Australian Olympic Committee apologized and guaranteed more diversity on the organization’s Commission – with the basketball star later thanking her “haters” for making her money by bringing extra publicity to her social media pages.

Also on rt.com ‘I don’t care for a white man’s opinion on racial issues’: Aussie basketball star Cambage pokes tongue at critics in Olympic row

Born in London to an Australian mother and Nigerian father, Cambage helped the Australian Opals to the bronze medal at the London Games in 2012 and also played for the team in Rio in 2016.

In the US, Cambage holds the record for the highest single-game points tally in the WBNA, scoring 53 for the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty back in 2018.

Cambage is one of the most recognizable faces in the women’s game and has a sideline as a DJ and lingerie model. She has done photoshoots for Playboy and ESPN's 'Body' issue.