Logan Paul amuses fans with hilarious Muhammad Ali 'rope-a-dope' clip ahead of Mayweather clash (VIDEO)

Logan Paul has amused combat sports fans with a bizarre new video post online. Performing his own hilarious take on Muhammad Ali's famous 'rope-a-dope' technique, the YouTuber continues to claim he will beat Floyd Mayweather.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the prankster uploaded footage from his training camp.

In the clip, he backs up in the corner of a boxing ring holding onto the ropes on either side of him while wearing protective sparring equipment.

His partner lets off a series of blows, which Paul either dodges or ducks under before performing a short hip-wielding shimmy and heading off into the center of the ring to safety.

"Two weeks until I beat Floyd Mayweather," the footage is captioned, in reference to the eight-round exhibition bout he and the boxing GOAT candidate will meet in at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock stadium.

"I watched this 10 times I laughed out loud every time. Please do this dance on June 6," commented one popular user on the social media platform.

"Of course I realized he copied Ali, I was making light of the music, it made me laugh!," he later added, after a backlash.

"Not to mention Logan's dance at the end was epic and hilarious. He’s got this in the bag! Go get 'em CHAMP!"

quando eu acabar com o Mayweather, você é o próximo https://t.co/Ctmn9q043u — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 14, 2021

The clip has already been seen in excess of three and a half million times, and was also commented on with flame emojis, and talk of "You're going to win".

But naysayers dubbed the action "more scripted than the WWE" in reference to the sports entertainment wrestling championship.

"Floyd isn’t that dude tho," was a less scathing remark by one big Instagram celebrity, who still wished Paul "Good luck".

Angling for a fight next with the Paul sibling, Brazilian star Whindersson Nunes commented "Muito lento" in Portuguese, meaning "Very slow".

The comment had almost two thousands "likes" from his compatriots, and in South America's largest country, Nunes is a huge draw with over 51 million followers - i.e. almost a quarter of Brazil's population.

Ten days ago, Nunes posted a training clip to a hip-hop soundtrack while tagging Paul in the process with a pair of open-eyed emojis.

Replying in Nunes' mother tongue, Paul, who lives in Puerto Rico yet has been criticized for not trying to speak Spanish, retweeted the Brazilian and said: "When I'm finished with Mayweather, you're next."

With his latest response, Nunes seems keen to keep the rivalry heated, and will be invested in the pay-per-view spectacle that should see Mayweather make short work of Paul.

Admitting to Barstool Sports that he has "no strategy" for the meeting, the 44-year-old insists: "I've just gotta show up."

"If I want it to go one round, it'll go one round. If I want it to go two, [it'll go] two. It's all up to me."

Yet he still obviously takes the sport seriously despite the circus he is entertaining in taking on Paul, by posting a training photo last week and captioning it: "This sh*t is blood, sweat, and tears for me."