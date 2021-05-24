Hazard ‘wants to end Real Madrid nightmare and go back to Chelsea’ – but Blues fans are divided on possible return

Reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid's injury-ridden flop Eden Hazard is looking to force his way out of the La Liga giants, while hankering for a return to former Premier League club Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Spanish media have relayed claims made by local journalist Edu Aguirre late on Sunday evening.

Aguirre is a regular on the El Chiringuito de Jugones program, which came down hard on Hazard when caught laughing it up with ex-Blues teammates as they eliminated Madrid from the Champions League semifinals earlier this month.

For the furor, Hazard had to an issue a apology via an Instagram story and said: "I'm sorry. I've read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans."

According to Aguirre, the Belgian player is unhappy in the Spanish capital and fears that the potential arrival of French wonderboy Kylian Mbappe will knock him even further down the pecking order on Las Blancos' front line.

Failing to make an impact since joining for a reported $226 million in 2019, former Ballon d'Or hopeful Hazard has been riddled by injuries over the past two seasons while making just 43 appearances and scoring a mere five goals.

Making a return to fitness for the second leg of the mentioned UCL clash, his performance at Stamford Bridge was limp and he was again ruled out of a La Liga title decider against Villarreal on Saturday with a muscular problem as Madrid fell to a first trophyless campaign for the first time since 2009/2010.

Aguirre insists that a return to west London under Thomas Tuchel is high on the list of Hazard's preferred destinations.

But not every fan is thrilled by the news.

"I love Eden, but no thanks," commented one Twitter user responding to the development.

"Can’t believe Chelsea fans want Hazard back?," another questioned.

"This fan base is something else. We have [Christian] Pulisic. I hope we don’t lose another talented player because of a chubby mercenary that left us while on transfer ban. Hiss"

"Nah. He’s not part of our timeline, plus he will hinder our young players' development," it was also claimed, as Hazard was branded "past his prime".

As such talk filled comments sections, Sky Sports reported that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for their Galactico flop, and some would not be entirely against him rejoining Chelsea on loan initially or for a cut fee.

"If we can get him cheap (if he wants to go and Real Madrid want him gone), it would be very difficult to say no," insisted one popular fan account.

"If they ask for big money, we have to focus on a striker etc first. We’ll see how it plays out..."

"Hazard is already in his 30s and we shouldn't spend over €30 million on him (if we decide to sign him at all)," a fellow supporter suggested.

"He simply doesn't look like a [Robert] Lewandoski, [Ciro] Immobile, [or Zlatan] Ibrahimovic who will produce better performances as they age.

"The fact that he's underperforming and injury prone tells [you] a lot," it was stated.

Elsewhere, businessman Frank Khalid, who is a fan of Chelsea and provides coverage of the club online, shared a video from 2019 in which the World Cup semifinalist told him he would to return to the club when done at the Bernabeu.

"When I finish here I’ll come back," Hazard explains to Khalid in the clip.

Asked if he still watches their matches, Hazard responds: "Yeah, when I can I watch. Not all the time."