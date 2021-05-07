Pardon of Eden? Real Madrid star Hazard apologizes for Chelsea fiasco as goalkeeper Courtois’ father slams ‘unprofessional’ joking

The dad of Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has criticized fellow Belgian Eden Hazard's laughter after their Champions League defeat to Chelsea, calling the apologetic flop winger "unprofessional" and questioning his smartness.

Thierry Courtois, whose son – like Hazard – has a history at Stamford Bridge, savaged the misfiring $194 million signing after he was pictured laughing it up with former teammates including Kurt Zouma at full-time in the 2-0 loss, which put Chelsea through

Controversial host Josep Pedrerol, of Spanish football program El Chiringuito, also insisted that Hazard "cannot continue" for Los Blancos, with the subsequent fallout forcing the 30-year-old to make a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm sorry," Hazard wrote in an Instagram story. "I've read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans."

Eden Hazard couldn't help but be happy for his former club 🔵(🎥: @btsportfootball)pic.twitter.com/xrCdFTG4BW — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2021

The images of Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players after Real Madrid's UCL loss has generated a "monumental" anger at the club, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/o0vbVYAwpw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2021

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid," Hazard signed off.

In the meantime, as MARCA reports Madrid are willing to listen to offers for their 2019 Galactico capture, Courtois Senior has given his thoughts on the furor.

"It's really not smart for Eden to do that," he began on the HLN Sportcast podcast.

🚨| Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yD3BZIdZB3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2021

"He probably didn't think twice about it, but those images are painful for Real Madrid fans. If you see a player laughing two minutes after being eliminated, I'd say it was unprofessional."

Courtois' father then tried to look on the bright side, pointing out that Hazard "can still give the club the league title in the next four games" as the Liga title race runs down to the line.

"Then everything will be forgotten and forgiven. [Sergio] Ramos or someone will have to talk to him about it," he suggested.

We're disappointed, yes. But we're not finished.A history built on victories but @realmadriden has always risen from defeats. The league title is still there for us and we're up for it.#HalaMadrid — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 6, 2021

Ramos has also taken to social media to address the loss, which denied his men the chance to win a record 14th continental crown.

"We're disappointed, yes," he admitted on Twitter. "But we're not finished.

"[We have] a history built on victories but Real Madrid has always risen from defeats. The league title is still there for us and we're up for it."

Courtois, Ramos and Hazard can round off a terrible week by capitalizing on a crunch Liga weekend when Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash at the Camp Nou.

A draw between their rivals on Saturday would allow Madrid to finally draw level on 77 points with leaders Atleti if they beat Sevilla.

There would then be just three games to spare – and with the pressure on Diego Simeone's men, the more battle-worn squad at Zinedine Zidane's disposal may prove its mettle once more.