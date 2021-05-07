 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Pardon of Eden? Real Madrid star Hazard apologizes for Chelsea fiasco as goalkeeper Courtois’ father slams ‘unprofessional’ joking

7 May, 2021 13:18
Get short URL
Pardon of Eden? Real Madrid star Hazard apologizes for Chelsea fiasco as goalkeeper Courtois’ father slams ‘unprofessional’ joking
Eden Hazard had a night to forget as Real Madrid lost at Chelsea © Twitter / btsportfootball | © Toby Melville / Reuters
The dad of Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has criticized fellow Belgian Eden Hazard's laughter after their Champions League defeat to Chelsea, calling the apologetic flop winger "unprofessional" and questioning his smartness.

Thierry Courtois, whose son – like Hazard – has a history at Stamford Bridge, savaged the misfiring $194 million signing after he was pictured laughing it up with former teammates including Kurt Zouma at full-time in the 2-0 loss, which put Chelsea through

Controversial host Josep Pedrerol, of Spanish football program El Chiringuito, also insisted that Hazard "cannot continue" for Los Blancos, with the subsequent fallout forcing the 30-year-old to make a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm sorry," Hazard wrote in an Instagram story. "I've read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans."

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid," Hazard signed off.

In the meantime, as MARCA reports Madrid are willing to listen to offers for their 2019 Galactico capture, Courtois Senior has given his thoughts on the furor.

"It's really not smart for Eden to do that," he began on the HLN Sportcast podcast.

"He probably didn't think twice about it, but those images are painful for Real Madrid fans. If you see a player laughing two minutes after being eliminated, I'd say it was unprofessional."

Courtois' father then tried to look on the bright side, pointing out that Hazard "can still give the club the league title in the next four games" as the Liga title race runs down to the line.

"Then everything will be forgotten and forgiven. [Sergio] Ramos or someone will have to talk to him about it," he suggested.

Ramos has also taken to social media to address the loss, which denied his men the chance to win a record 14th continental crown.

"We're disappointed, yes," he admitted on Twitter. "But we're not finished.

"[We have] a history built on victories but Real Madrid has always risen from defeats. The league title is still there for us and we're up for it."

Courtois, Ramos and Hazard can round off a terrible week by capitalizing on a crunch Liga weekend when Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash at the Camp Nou.

A draw between their rivals on Saturday would allow Madrid to finally draw level on 77 points with leaders Atleti if they beat Sevilla. 

There would then be just three games to spare – and with the pressure on Diego Simeone's men, the more battle-worn squad at Zinedine Zidane's disposal may prove its mettle once more.

Also on rt.com Hazard hammered for appearing to celebrate on the pitch with Chelsea players as Zidane insists pride in Real Madrid defeat (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies