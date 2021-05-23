Going in for the Kirill: Fans row as Russian hockey star suffers gruesome nose blow after being smacked in face with stick (VIDEO)

Russia star Kirill Kaprizov fell to the ice in agony and was left with blood pouring from his nose after being smacked in the face by a stray stick, leaving fans asking why his assailant escaped punishment in a brutal NHL clash.

Shocked viewers watched as Minnesota Wild winger Kaprizov copped a whack straight in the nose as he tumbled forward, immediately clutching his injury in pain before receiving urgent treatment to stem the bleeding.

There was bafflement as Nicolas Hague, of the Vegas Golden Knights, received no penalty, as well as fury towards the match officials and counter arguments that the 24-year-old had put his face in a position where it could be hit.

Kirill Kaprizov back on the bench with some repairs after taking Hague's stick to the nose #mnwildpic.twitter.com/XsYlSjDOeD — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 23, 2021

"Did he lose a tooth here?" asked one over the footage that led to reports suggesting Kaprizov had broken his nose, while another enquired of Hague: "So you help a guy down and then pointlessly whip your stick around to whack him in the face and you're saying it's clean?"

'High-sticking' is a contentious issue in the sport, with rising star Kaprizov appearing to receive his fair share of rough play in his notoriously punishing profession.

So...this should be high sticking? The toe of hus stick is 4 inches from the ice. Get a grip guys. pic.twitter.com/uUg1AvwM5b — Seth Holst (@SethHolst) May 23, 2021

"I don’t understand it but the guys on [broadcaster] NBC said when you’re down like that, I guess high-sticking is taken off the menu," admitted one dubious response.

"Would have had to have been called against Vegas as well – and, from what I’ve seen, these refs aren’t too keen on Vegas penalties."

So you help a guy down and then pointlessly whip your stick around to whack him in the face and you're saying it's clean? — Matthew Mack 🟨 (@secondeye) May 23, 2021

Another argued: "Kaprizov has been cross-checked so often, he has the name of the stick on his back."

The ugly incident compounded a poor run of form for Kaprizov and the Wild in their series with the Golden Knights.

I don’t understand it either but the guys on nbc said when you’re down like that I guess high sticking is taken off the menu. Not my words, but @ProHockeyTalk. Would have had to been called against Vegas as well and from what I’ve seen these refs aren’t to keen on Vegas penalties — Tunsquad42 (@tunsquad42) May 23, 2021

And no call. Kaprizov has been cross checked so often he has the name of the stick on his back. And no calls — Ricky (@Richard63534147) May 23, 2021

Since winning the first of the seven games the teams will play against each other 1-0, Kaprizov's side have lost 3-1, 5-2 and 4-0 to slump 3-1 behind overall.

In a more succinct summary of their feelings on the fracas, a Wild supporter wrote: "Unbelievable. These f*cking refs."