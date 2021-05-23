 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2021 11:54
Quick Silva: Brutal Brazilian Bruno batters UFC opponent with blistering knee, punch in 60-second Chimaev-style rampage (VIDEO)
Bruno Silva destroyed Victor Rodriguez in the UFC © Twitter / btsportufc
Fearsome flyweight Bruno Silva destroyed Victor Rodriguez in a 60-second wrecking job that was reminiscent of Khamzat Chimaev's lightning win in his last fight – then held up a sign demanding a $75,000 bonus from boss Dana White.

Reeling Rodriguez saw his UFC record extend to two defeats after failing to land a shot in a hopeless mismatch, copping an instant battering that made a mockery of his 'Vicious' nickname as his Brazilian foe bludgeoned him with a knee to the head.

Menacing Silva then landed a huge right before pounding Rodriguez on the floor in a finish that was mercifully curtailed by the referee's rescue.

Heavily encouraged by UFC contender Tony Ferguson, promotion president White recently increased the bonus money on offer to fighters for eye-catching performances to $75,000, and Silva cheekily held up a handwritten sign begging the boss for the windfall immediately after his crushing victory.

That divided fans on social media, although White may have been reminded of another heavy-handed fighter who he has been impressed by recently.

There were obvious parallels with Chechen-born sensation Khamzat Chimaev's whirlwind win over the experienced Gerard Meerschaert in his last outing, when 'Borz' needed even less time – 17 seconds in total – to smash his opponent in flawless fashion.

"We got the bonus," Silva laughed afterwards, reflecting on the "best day of my life" while accepting that the amount he would receive remained $50,000.

"I'm not going to spend that money. I'm going to keep it, invest in something, help my family, help myself.

"I knew I was going to knock him out but I didn't know it would be that fast.

"That was my gameplan: to knock him out in the first round, maybe second."

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping admired Silva's concussive work on commentary duties. "He connected and did a lot of damage," the pundit purred, praising the winner's follow-up shot.

"Then wait for it: this one is beautiful. He found the mark – there's big, big power in this man's hands."

The 'Bulldog' was seen breakdancing after he left the octagon. When he returns home, the 31-year-old will be celebrating all the way to the bank.

