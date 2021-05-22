Disturbing footage emerges of ‘Russian figure skating coach causing serious damage to Moscow woman’s face by shooting her’ (VIDEO)

A bizarre clip of a woman appearing to be shot in the face by a man holding a gun has surfaced online, with reports claiming that a victim has been left with serious injuries and a skating coach is now being spoken to by police.

The man, named as 42-year-old coach and former Russia figure skater Denis Egorov by Baza, is said to have shot the girl in the forehead in the video.

The 21-second footage shows a figure with their back to the camera pointing what looks like a weapon at a woman to his right before redirecting it towards the head of a woman in front of him.

He then appears to let off a puff of black smoke, causing the second woman to move backwards and put her hands to her head while the initial object of the purported joke seems to look alarmed.

"Two Muscovites came to his home to arrange training," the story platform said. "He put the barrel to one of their foreheads and then pulled the trigger.

"The charge did not pierce the bone but seriously damaged the girl's face.

"Now Egorov is trying to explain the motives of his mysterious behavior in the police. According to doctors, the life of the injured girl is not in danger."