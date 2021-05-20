England skipper Harry Kane focuses on ‘what’s going to be best for me and my career’ as Spurs exit rumors gain steam

Harry Kane says that he needs to have a "good, honest conversation" with Spurs supremo Daniel Levy as suggestions that the England captain could be set for a summer move away from Tottenham swirl.

Spurs fans were stunned when rumors sprang forth this month that the player who is second in the club's all-time top scorer list could engineer a big-money move away from his boyhood team amid reported interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane is said to have grown disillusioned with life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after yet another trophy-less season, with last month's EFL Cup Final defeat to City thought to have hastened Kane's desire to leave.

Any move away, though, will require the sanctioning of Tottenham chairman Levy, a figure with a reputation as being one of the sternest negotiators in the game – but as Kane said to former England international Gary Neville in a recent interview, he is unsure how Levy might react when push comes to shove.

"I want to play in the biggest games ⚽️"It's a moment in my career where I need to reflect and have an honest conversation with the chairman" 🏆@GNev2 chats exclusively with @HKane on #TheOverlap, discussing his future, Spurs, England & more 📽️Full episode drops tomorrow 🍿 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) May 20, 2021

"I’m not sure how that conversation will go, if I’m honest," Kane said to Neville in an interview on behalf of SkyBet.

"But you know what it’s like as players: you don’t know what the chairman is thinking. I don’t know, I mean – he might want to sell me.

"He might be thinking: ‘If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.

The interview was conducted before Kane had communicated his desire to leave the leave the club to Tottenham chiefs, who it is thought see themselves in a strong position in the impasse because the player has three years left on his contract.

But judging by the comments he made to Neville, it seems as though Kane's wanderlust has been long-held.

"It’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman," he said.

"I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it, but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.

Also on rt.com Harry Kane ‘tells Tottenham he wants to leave’ this summer with Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City ‘all interested’

"I don’t want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets, so I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said before, I’d never say that I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career.

"I’d never say that I would leave Spurs. I’m at that stage where... people might look at it as, ‘He’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’."

Further reports have suggested that Kane spoke to Levy about leaving last summer amid interest at the time from City, but that the two had a so-called gentleman's agreement to re-evaluate the situation at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Kane, though, seems to have played his hand. All that remains to be seen is if Levy folds or doubles-down on his desire to keep their star asset in London – something that may prove extremely difficult without Champions League football next season.