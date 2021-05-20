It’s Showtime! YouTube boxer Jake Paul drops Triller Fight Club, set to ink multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports

YouTube 'Problem Child' Jake Paul looks set to continue his combat sports apprenticeship on one of boxing's most well-known broadcasters, Showtime Sports, after ditching Triller Fight Club – the promoter of his previous bouts.

Despite having just three fights on his professional record – none of which came against established boxers – internet sensation Paul's status as one of the sport's most lucrative commodities remains intact after a report emerged from ESPN on Wednesday stating that he is set to join the Showtime family for his future forays into the ring.

Paul, 24, recently scored a first-round knockout of former UFC contender Ben Askren to move to 3-0 in his boxing career. While the identity of his next opponent has yet to be revealed, it will eventually come with the ballast of Showtime's promotional machine at its back.

"The Pauls certainly have a huge fanbase," Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said of their newest signing. "To be honest, the first [Logan] Paul-KSI fight, I was actually impressed by the level of boxing.

"This was not a celebrity boxing match. These were guys who had clearly spent time in the gym and had some skills.

"It’s not at the level of a Showtime Championship Boxing, but they were not bad. They had basic skills.

"They definitely worked hard and it was entertaining. Again, one is apples, one is oranges."

The move means that both Paul brothers are currently under the Showtime banner, with the broadcaster also behind Logan Paul's June exhibition against Floyd Mayweather – and there are hints that Jake Paul could potentially be next up for the legendary (retired) boxer, assuming he bypasses Logan Paul as expected.

Jake Paul and Mayweather got into a heated confrontation at a recent media event to promote Logan Paul vs. Mayweather, with the 50-0 great landing several punches on Paul after the YouTuber stole Mayweather's baseball cap during a verbal row.

Showtime's move to secure Jake Paul's services comes after he announced himself as a legitimate pay-per-view draw following the Askren fight, which was reported to have generated more than a million PPV buys.

UFC boss Dana White has vocally resisted Paul's efforts to land a bout against a contracted fighter from his promotion, but both Tyron Woodley and Daniel Cormier have indicated that they would potentially be interested under the right circumstances.

And if one of those circumstances is a significant payday, his new deal with Showtime Sports suggests that demand could well and truly be accommodated.