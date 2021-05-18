Man Utd star Pogba carries Palestinian flag around Old Trafford as World Cup winner is latest footballer to show support (VIDEO)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba became the latest footballer to display the Palestinian flag in a show of support as he paraded it around Old Trafford after the Premier League game with Fulham.

United played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with the already-relegated Londoners as 10,000 fans returned to Old Trafford on Tuesday, after Edinson Cavani’s early wondergoal was canceled out by a second-half finish from Joe Bryan.

At the conclusion of the game – which was United’s last at Old Trafford this season – players made their way around the touchline to salute the fans in attendance, in what was the team's first appearance in front of supporters since the Covid pandemic.

Pogba, who had played the entirety of the game, was seen holding up the Palestinian flag along with youngster Amad Diallo, 18, who had come on as a late substitute.

Footage of the gesture quickly spread online and follows similar scenes when Leicester City duo Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana displayed the Palestinian flag after their team’s FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal ace Mohamed Elneny – both Egyptian – have expressed prominent support for Palestinians in social media messages.

In Elneny’s case, that is said to have led to club officials speaking to the star after concerns from sponsors about the gesture.

Fierce clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants have now entered a second week.

More than 200 people – including women and children – are said to have been killed in Gaza, while at least 10 Israelis have lost their lives, including two children.