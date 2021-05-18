 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Sick to my stomach’: Blood spurts from baseball star Kevin Pillar after he takes 94mph pitch straight to the face (VIDEO)

18 May, 2021 09:59
Get short URL
‘Sick to my stomach’: Blood spurts from baseball star Kevin Pillar after he takes 94mph pitch straight to the face (VIDEO)
New York Mets star Kevin Pillar was left bloodied by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves. © Twitter @unbsportsmlb
New York Mets star Kevin Pillar has reassured concerned fans that he is “doing fine” after collapsing in a bloodied heap when he took a 94mph fastball to the face against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

In the batter’s box in the seventh inning at Truist Park, Pillar was caught flush in the face by a pitch from Jacob Webb which caused him to slump to the ground, immediately clutching his face.

RT
Mets star Pillar was left with blood pouring from his face. © USA Today Sports

The concern among fellow players was evident as blood spurted from Pillar’s nose. Pitcher Webb was seen turning away in horror, unable to watch as he crouched on the mound.

Pillar eventually managed to get to his feet and walk off the field unaided as the blood took several minutes to be cleared up before the game could resume.  

It was later confirmed that the Mets star, 32, had been taken to hospital for a CT, although he posted a message to fans assuring them that he was doing well.      

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out!” Pillar tweeted after the game. “Scary moment, but I’m doing fine.”

Silence fell across the ballpark after the frightening incident, with fellow players admitting their fears.

"Devastating," said Mets catcher Tomas Nido. "I was sick to my stomach."

“You wonder if he’s OK," added teammate James McCann. 

"The thought of standing in the box, the normal person doesn’t realize how fast that ball is coming in there and how quick you have to react.

“It was just one of those things, that ball looked like it was chasing him.”

Fans, fellow players and pundits online also expressed their horror at the scenes and wished the Mets man a swift recovery.  

Others praised Pillar’s toughness for recovering and walking off the field unaided.

The Mets earned a 3-1 victory to snap a three-game losing streak, although thoughts were very much centered on Pillar and his recovery.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies