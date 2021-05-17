Russian boy wonder Pinyaev shares ‘call with Messi’ as he responds to rumors of Barcelona move (VIDEO)

Russian wonderkid Sergey Pinyaev has entertained claims he will join Barcelona from Chertanovo by sharing a mock-up video call with Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, as the Catalan media has fawned over the striker's qualities.

On a busy news day in the autonomous region, the main stories have been related to the Barcelona women's team's sensational Champions League final win over Chelsea, and reports of club legend Xavi Hernandez possibly succeeding Ronald Koeman as first team manager.

Transfer stories always enjoy a high standing, however, and while buzz continues to surround Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, young Russian star Pinyaev takes high-level billing as a potential youngster supposedly "close" to switching to the Camp Nou in the coming months.

SPORT relay via Sport-Express that if the capture is successful, the Blaugrana would then loan Pinyaev out to Khimki in the Russian Premier League.

They also note that the young forward has "many suitors" too, chief among these Manchester United who gave him trials in February 2019. According to reports in Russia, national champions Zenit St. Petersburg could also be interested in securing his services.

Mentioned in the Spanish press are posts that circulated on social media, where Pinyaev is captured with World Cup winner Paul Pogba in a training session before reportedly going on to score five goals in a youth friendly.

It is believed that the only obstacle which prevented Pinyaev from joining the Red Devils were English laws that prohibit clubs from signing players under the age of 18, and it is for this reason that Barca would like to offer him a contract and then loan the 16-year-old to Khimki before he returns to Catalonia of adult age.

Reportedly on a deal with second-tier Chertanovo until 22, Pinyaev has posted a cryptic farewell message without any future destination specified which reads: "Thank you everyone. Every single one."

"No matter what, it was a glorious time."

Boasting a record of two goals in 30 games, he became the Russian FNL and club's youngest scorer of all time at 15 years, nine months and 10 days there.

Clearly a kid with a sense of humor, he has again taken to social media to address rumors that putting pen to paper alongside Barca president Joan Laporta is right around the corner.

Posting a supposed screenshot of a FaceTime call, with the Argentine skipper in the top corner, Pinyaev wrote: "Messi read the papers this morning and got in touch, interested in all the fuss".

While the Catalan media is jumping the gun then, the adolescent ace remains tight-lipped.

Wherever he winds up, though, the future appears bright for the athlete already sponsored by Nike while having represented his country at U15 and U17 level.

Así se las gastaba Sergey Pinyaev, pretendido por el Barça, con 14 años (ahora tiene 16). Nada mal pic.twitter.com/1Zhs7RFGjE#fcblive — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) May 17, 2021

In a clip shared by SPORT journalist Albert Roge who broke the story in Spain, Pinyaev can be seen scoring an other-worldly rabona flick into the roof of the net past a hapless 'keeper.

"This is how Sergey Pinyaev, wanted by Barça, used to be at 14 years old (now he is 16)," Roge wrote.

"Not bad."