‘I like what I like’: UFC’s Katlyn Chookagian clears up mystery of Twitter porn deluge (VIDEO)

Katlyn Chookagian earned a hard-fought win against dangerous Brazilian Viviane Araujo at UFC 262 on Saturday night, although the question on many people’s lips was just what has been going on with the US star’s Twitter activity.

Former flyweight title challenger Chookagian outworked Araujo on the way to a unanimous decision victory on the main card at the Toyota Center in Houston as ‘Blonde Fighter’ made it three wins from her last four trips to the octagon.

But besides breaking down the contest and looking at what comes next, some media members had a more burning question for Chookagian to address: namely, why has the flyweight star’s Twitter account been ‘liking’ a steady stream of porn videos in recent weeks?

Thankfully the fighter, who boasts just over 23,000 followers on the social media platform, had the answers.

“What? I like what I like,” Chookagian jokingly began before adopting a more serious tone.

I asked about it pic.twitter.com/CElmdwXh9l — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) May 16, 2021

“My Twitter got hacked like two months ago, or I just thought I lost my password.

“I tried to get into my app and I couldn’t get in… My Twitter for years always gets hacked, but usually it just follows a bunch of porn stars.

“This time, I guess this has been going on for months, and I didn’t realize until this week."

"But I guess with the fight going on this week and the promotion for the fight, people started noticing," she added.

“It was not me, but all week I was focusing on my fight and not Twitter.”

Despite the mystery being cleared up, some fans were quick to joke that the ‘hacking’ excuse was a likely story – although in 32-year-old Chookagian’s defense, she tweeted several years back about the issue with her account.

“Why is my twitter constantly getting hacked and automatically following hundreds of porn accounts,” the star asked back in September of 2017.

Why is my twitter constantly getting hacked and automatically following hundreds of porn accounts — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) September 29, 2017

After appearing to suffer the same issue in 2019, Chookagian even had to implore “random dudes”to stop sending her “snaps of them jerking off and/or porn they are watching," after the men in question perhaps believed the fighter would welcome the adult content.

Chookagian’s impressive win on Saturday night cemented her status as one of the toughest names to beat in the women’s 125lbs ranks, as she improved her record to 16-4, including nine wins in the UFC octagon.