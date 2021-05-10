‘Finished player’: Cristiano Ronaldo mocked for potential Europa League fate as Pirlo on brink after AC Milan thrashing

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have been ridiculed as they stand on the brink of failing to make next year's Champions League and instead qualify for the Europa League. Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo's job is reportedly under threat.

The Old Lady's potential fate was determined thanks to a 3-0 thrashing by Pirlo's former club AC Milan on Sunday.

Almost managing to keep a clean sheet in the first half, Brahim Diaz put one past them in stoppage time before strikes by Ante Rebi and Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori nearing full time caused scenes of panic at the Allianz Stadium.

The win for the Rossoneri put them in third but level on 72 points with second-placed Atalanta, while languishing in fourth are Napoli on 70.

As it stands, we'll be watching Ronaldo play Europa League football on Thursdays next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/pjh4CBfcTS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 9, 2021

With Juve fifth on 69 points, and three games to spare, their destiny is now out of their hands and they rely on other results or slips up from those above them.

As a club loathed by many due to the monopoly they wielded on the Scudetto over the past decade, plus their plans to breakaway in the ESL, the fact that Juve could be playing Europa League football next season was hilarious to many online.

With as many detractors as fans too across social media, Cristiano Ronaldo was also mocked given that he was brought in to win the UCL for a $120 million fee in 2018 and now may not even help them secure qualification to it.

Ronaldo when he scores his 5th goal against Young Boys in the Europa league next season pic.twitter.com/4dqjBGV8cE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 10, 2021

Barca fans had to tolerate constant slander aimed at messi in the 3-0, 4-0 and 8-2 humiliations, but we arent allowed to slander Ronaldo 😭😭😭???? Man is finished — Clev (@ethancleverly10) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo in big matches against Italian teams pic.twitter.com/94VatKgC08 — TEGUCIGAL🔞 (@Brexxile) May 10, 2021

BIGGEST BIG GAME PLAYER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY??🥶🥶🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/SH3o8S6tsE — K #EdenDay (@KingsNeverDieX1) May 9, 2021

Jokers fired potshots at CR7 celebrating smugly after stat-padding against a weaker foe like Young Boys in the future, though some pointed out that the Swiss outfit will probably be playing in the UCL next term.

The Portuguese was called a "finished player in a finished league", while someone else wrote "at least Juventus have qualified for the ESL," alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

"Ronaldo won't be at Juventus next season," predicted one fan, and the way things are looking - neither will Pirlo in the dugout.

-wasted 3 years of Cristiano Ronaldo -Struggled to sell Matuidi Khedira & Higuain-Sold Cancelo Moise Kean & Spinazzola-Rabiot and Ramsey earning €7m per year each-Hired an inexperienced coach -Brought finished Morata back-Trying to offload Dybala Management masterclass 🤯 — Sabine 🇱🇧 (@Sabineshouman) May 9, 2021

At full-time, though, the first-time manager scoffed at calls to step down.

"Resign? No, I won't step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties," he explained to Sky Sports Italy.

"I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to.

"I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal," Pirlo admitted.

"I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt."

Andrea Pirlo to Sky Sport after Juventus-Milan: "I'm not thinking of resigning, I've no plans to resign - my work continues despite the difficulties. I will go on as long as I am allowed by the club". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

Official: Igor Tudor is the assistant coach of Pirlo at Juventus 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kgW2UK5P9a — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) August 23, 2020

"It's not that this team is resistant to change, but if you have some things in your mind and they become more difficult with certain players....If I cannot get the best out of these players, that is my fault and I certainly need to do better," Pirlo conceded.

"If something didn't go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work."

On Monday, local newspaper La Stampa has claimed that club legend and Pirlo assistant Igor Tudor could replace him as early as this week to try and salvage what is left of a dismal 2020/2021.

But even if he is allowed to stay on, they allege, the 2006 World Cup winner will be ousted in the summer.