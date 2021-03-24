Ronaldo and Pirlo will BOTH be at Juventus next season, says Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved has come out strongly to dispel rumors that either Cristiano Ronaldo or Andrea Pirlo could be leaving the club this summer.

In an interview with DAZN, the Juventus vice-chairman insisted that Ronaldo “can’t be touched” while stating Pirlo will “100 percent” be in charge of the club next season.

The news comes in light of recent speculation that Ronaldo would be allowed to leave the club for the right price. On Tuesday, it was reported that offers of €25 million ($29.5 millon) would be accepted for Ronaldo, should the Portuguese superstar want to leave Italy.

Speaking in an interview, Nedved asserted: “For me, Ronaldo can't be touched. He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen.

“Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, pushed us towards the peak of football. On a technical level, you can't fault him. He's scored more than 100 goals in 120 games and he dragged us into the Champions League.

“We can criticize him – we all have to be open to criticism when we make a mistake – but to question his numbers and what he gives us in every game, for me, isn't fair.

“He's a simple guy, even if it doesn't seem like that from the outside. Kids will study his physique and his career. He's the prototype of the modern player who, with immense talent and a lot of work, has achieved incredible goals.”

He then expressed his confidence in the club’s Italian head coach: “Pirlo is, and will be, the Juventus coach. 100 percent. We committed to a project with Andrea knowing the difficulties that would arise. The difficulties were foreseen.

"We have a new coach with a very rejuvenated squad at our disposal. We are very calm – we're on the path we wanted to be and will continue on this path.

“He has everything to become a great coach.”