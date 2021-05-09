 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Terrified Aryna Sabalenka almost DROPS Madrid Open trophy after ticker tape explosion during ceremony (VIDEO)

9 May, 2021 14:43
Get short URL
Terrified Aryna Sabalenka almost DROPS Madrid Open trophy after ticker tape explosion during ceremony (VIDEO)
Sabalenka was shocked by the explosion on court in Madrid. © Twitter
Aryna Sabalenka secured a surprise win over top seed Ashleigh Barty to seal the Madrid Open title before being handed a shock of her own as the Belarusian almost dropped the trophy when an explosion rang out at the award ceremony.

Seeded fifth on the clay courts of the Spanish capital, Sabalenka overcame the Australian world number one in three sets, 6-0 3-6 6-4, on Saturday.

The first set rout was the first time Barty had failed to win a game in a set for four years, while her run of 16 straight victories on clay also came to an end. 

The Belarusian claimed a 10th career singles title and also gained revenge over her Australian rival, who came from behind to beat her in the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago.

After breaking into a beaming smile and short victory dance on sealing the win, the 23-year-old Sabalenka got an unwanted shock after being presented with the vase-like trophy on stage, almost dropping it as a confetti explosion rang out.

Clutching at her chest as the crowd gasped, Sabalenka and Barty both then broke into a laugh as fans applauded and ticker tape rained down over the court.

The win for Sabalenka – who is now tied at 4-4 in head-to-head meetings with Barty – will boost her confidence heading to the clay courts of Roland-Garros later this month.

The Belarusian has never gone past the fourth round at a Grand Slam but will tipped to improve on that at this year’s French Open as she rises to the world number four spot on Monday. 

Barty, 25, will be among the favorites in Paris having claimed a maiden Grand Slam title there in 2019. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies