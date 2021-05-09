PSG extension confirms what was already known – Neymar prioritizes money over success and couldn't care less about Barcelona

Agreeing fresh terms with PSG, Brazilian superstar Neymar proved that he has always been about the money and prioritizes financial gain over on-field success. Once again, his actions showed he couldn't care less about Barcelona.

Perhaps the Santos academy product should first be commended for putting us out of our misery before the end of the current campaign.

It will have come as a great disappointment to the two main sports newspapers in Catalonia, who were probably banking on generating constant transfer link stories over the summer.

But we can all now rest easy over not being put through a fourth installment of football's never-ending, will-he-won't he soap opera saga.

In case you still hadn't heard, the world's most expensive player – whisked off to Paris Saint Germain through the activation of his $263 million release clause in 2017 – has agreed a four year extension with the Ligue 1 giants on a contract that was set to expire at the end of next season.

While it will come as music to the ears of fans in the French capital, the decision confirms many things.

Set to receive a reported $36.5 million a year, which a Barca over $1 billion in debt could never afford, it tells us what was always thought true.

That Neymar, who supposedly left the Camp Nou to emerge out of Messi's shadow and scoop the Ballon d'Or, has always prioritized financial gain over on-field success.

Though it has been filled with a litany of domestic silverware, Neymar has never looked close to decorating his trophy cabinet with football's greatest individual gong which his Argentine friend has lifted on six occasions.

Neymar: “It’s a great pleasure to extend the adventure at PSG as I'm very happy in Paris. It is a real pride to be part of this team. Here I grew up as a person, as a human being and as a player. So I'm very happy to extend and I hope to win a lot more trophies here”. 🇧🇷🚨 #PSGpic.twitter.com/WFCdbP3zPg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2021

There are no more Champions League winners' medals there either, despite he and Kylian Mbappe being brought to the Parc des Princes to deliver the big-eared trophy to the Qatari-owned club for the first time in its history.

Midweek, as he again went AWOL in a big game as Manchester City dumped his side out of the semifinals, he never seemed further from achieving either goal.

Blasted by L'Equipe and the Ballon d'Or-awarding France Football for his meek display, the rumor mill revved up again and churned out more Neymar prodigal son return stories.

Also on rt.com Neymar fails to score for a seventh Champions League knockout game as PSG crash out – and fans claim his next could be with Messi

It had previously been said that the number 10 was willing to take a paycut to wear the Blaugrana shirt once more, and was holding out on renewing with PSG until he had heard an offer from new president Joan Laporta.

If RMC Sport are to be believed this morning, Neymar even went as far as meeting with Barca officials in Paris a month ago and were told that he longed for a reunion as he did not see a "winning project" at PSG.

In light of yesterday's announcement, though, after being played as fools, Barca are apparently disappointed and feel "used".

But they should no better by now.

Barcelona feel used by Neymar Jr. Last month, Barça emissaries went to Paris to meet Neymar for a whole day. The Brazilian informed them about his wish to return, seeing no winning project at PSG. [rac1] pic.twitter.com/kdLMpqzhFI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2021

Aged 29, with realization of the full extent of his deal taking him past 34, Neymar is evidently happy to collect a check and couldn't care less about the club that gave him his break in European football either.

After all, this is someone who signed a new contract with them in 2016 which contained a loyalty bonus only to negotiate his exit to PSG months after, then took Barca through the courts to reclaim the payment despite neither he nor his scheming father showing not a smidgen of the quality.

Forget challenging himself in a more competitive league. Forget becoming a legend at a club with actual history. Forget trying to rule Europe with Messi once more.

All that matters is his bank balance and sponsorship deals for the ridiculously-talented Neymarketing and Neymedia.

By Tom Sanderson

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.