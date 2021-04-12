 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘That’s how you stay a multi-millionaire’: Neymar accused of watching illegal football streams after fans spot ‘sexy singles’ ad

12 Apr, 2021 10:18
Brazil and Paris star Neymar showed himself watching football on Instagram © Charles Platiau / Reuters | © nocontextfooty / Twitter
The world's most expensive footballer, Brazil striker Neymar, has raised a laugh among fans after a screenshot of a match he was watching seemed to show a telltale racey ad from a shifty streaming site featuring a woman's behind.

Paris Saint-Germain playboy Neymar, who is thought to earn around $825,000 a week, appeared to be watching a match from his homeland in a shot posted on Instagram, where he has more than 148 million followers.

The picture featured an intrusive advert insisting that a woman who appeared to be lying face-down on a bed in a skimpy outfit was offering her services less than a mile away – the kind of trashy advert synonymous with illegal sports streaming sites.

"Millionaires are millionaires for not spending their millions," said one supporter, while another added: "That's how you stay a multi-millionaire."

PSG president Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi is also the chairman of the beIN Media Group, which has been at the center of efforts to stop unauthorized streamers from showing matches that it holds the rights to broadcast.

When the broadcaster renewed its rights deal with the English Premier League for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through to 2025 last December, the group said the move was encouraged by the steps the league had taken to combat piracy.

“This deal demonstrates that rights holders who do the most to protect their intellectual property also do the most to protect the value of their media rights," Al-Khelaifi said at the time.

Neymar was not involved in his side's 4-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday because of a suspension he was forced to serve after being petulantly sent off in their previous match, when they lost at home to Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

The 29-year-old played a starring role in their sensational 3-2 win at holders Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, including setting up the opening goals for Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe inside half an hour.

He continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona, who sold him to the French giants for a record-breaking fee of around $265 million in 2017.

