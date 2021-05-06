 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC legend Nick Diaz announces shock partnership with adult site Stripchat and plan to offer self-defense classes to cam girls

6 May, 2021 18:58
Get short URL
UFC legend Nick Diaz announces shock partnership with adult site Stripchat and plan to offer self-defense classes to cam girls
UFC fighter Nick Diaz has hooked up with Stripchat © Instagram / nickdiaz209
UFC legend Nick Diaz has surprised fans by announcing a deal with live cam platform Stripchat, which will see the former title challenger offer basic self-defense classes to cam girls as part of the new partnership.

Veteran Diaz's manager, Kevin Mubenga, ruled out a meeting with hotly-tipped UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev this week, calling the Chechen-born newcomer "a good prospect, respectfully," but someone who "hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz" – and the American has clearly been busy with other plans.

Videoed swinging num-chuks in front of two spotlights to a backdrop of mountains and a Far East sun, Diaz told his following that he will "cover all sorts of self-defense sh*t you could use" in a session for the hugely popular site, which averages more than 400 million visits a month.

"As part of this partnership, Diaz will host a two-hour Stripchat livestream session in the near future in which he will invite popular cam girls to his Nick Diaz Academy in California and teach them the basics of self-defence," the company revealed in a statement about the alliance.

Some fans expressed surprise at the curveball announcement and labeled it "bizarre", while others alluded to the unpredictable nature of the sport by calling the collaboration "so MMA".

One journalist claimed the move "feels so far away, and in the wrong direction, from Nick and [UFC president] Dana White talking about a potential fight after UFC 261".

Many of the comments were left by enthusiasts demanding that Diaz should announce a fight to get back in the octagon as soon as possible, rather than spending his time instructing cam girls.

After Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal to retain his strap in Diaz's division in Jacksonville almost a fortnight ago, White stated: "Nick wants to fight.

"Sure, [we’ll give him a fight]... we’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him."

Mubenga insisted that he was more concerned with Diaz's brother, Nate, taking on Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on June 12.

"We will narrow down more deserving opponents after that fight," he said of his plans for Nick.

Edwards had previously been fancied for a shot at the title until a No Contest ruling against Belal Muhammad after an accidental eye poke resulted in his opponent being unable to continue.

With no bout against Chimaev forthcoming, some corners have suggested that Nick should meet the recently-felled Masvidal and extract revenge for his brother's defeat in his quest for Bad Motherf*cker belt in November 2019, when the Miami 'Street Jesus' emerged victorious in Nate's last outing.

Also on rt.com Saints & sinners: Live SEX CAM site Stripchat makes $15mn offer to brand name on NFL stadium in daring bid to 'penetrate sports'
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies