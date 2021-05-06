 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Father of pregnant woman ‘killed’ by Verdejo demands the boxer should be spared death penalty, left to rot in jail if found guilty

6 May, 2021 16:28
Get short URL
Father of pregnant woman ‘killed’ by Verdejo demands the boxer should be spared death penalty, left to rot in jail if found guilty
Felix Verdejo (left) and Keishla Rodriguez © Instagram / diamanteverdejo | © Twitter / jasminedragon96
The father of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by Felix Verdejo has voiced a preference for him to be spared the death penalty and left to rot in jail for "100 years" – and gangs have also dished out death threats to the boxer.

In a story that has shocked the boxing world and a proud island that produces some of its biggest stars, Verdejo turned himself in to authorities to face charges related to the discovery of the body of Keishla Rodriguez, who was allegedly pregnant with Verdejo's child.

According to the FBI, Verdejo assaulted Ms Rodriguez and injected her with an unidentified substance.

Additionally, a complaint from the US governing body states that Verdejo tied the woman's arms and feet with wire and affixed her to a heavy object before he threw her from a bridge early on Thursday morning.

Also on rt.com Boxer Verdejo surrenders to police after authorities find body of ‘missing pregnant lover’

He also allegedly shot at the woman's body with a gun from the top of the bridge.

The crimes carry the death penalty if Verdejo, a former lightweight prospect who amassed a 27-2 record, is found guilty.

"I don't believe in that because, if you give the death penalty to a person who did what he did, you are helping him," said Jose Rodriguez, speaking to local television network TeleOnce.

"It is better to throw 100 years on him and for him to keep that burden of conscience on his mind every day.

"May he pay for it every day of his life and may he remember everything he did to my daughter.

"Because if one takes his life, he does not suffer, he is not going to suffer. It is better to leave him [behind bars for] 100 years [so] that he cannot leave," Rodriguez went on.

"I don't want the death penalty for him. If they ask me, no, no."

Even if Rodriguez's father has his wish and Verdejo is spared death should he be found guilty, gangs in the Caribbean country, which is an official US territory, are said to be looking to bid him a gruesome farewell.

Local law enforcement have confirmed reports of death threats, while on social media a mock casket has been shown in the San Juan neighborhood of Cupey, with a photo of Verdejo and a message scrawled across it in Spanish.

"Felix Verdejo, you [are] screwed, you b*stard. Women are to be respected. Rest in peace," it read.

Also on rt.com Boxer Verdejo surrenders to police after authorities find body of ‘missing pregnant lover’

Verdejo has been removed from Top Rank's website but is still under contract with the promotional company, as confirmed by its founder and CEO, Bob Arum.

"A man – no matter how bad it looks – is innocent until proven guilty," the 89-year-old said, as reported by TMZ Sports.

"And we will not release him from the contract and terminate our relationship with him unless or until he's convicted."

In an earlier interview with WAPA-TV, Arum remarked: "Anyone involved in this murder has obviously committed a heinous act."

"That said, we are aware that Felix has been arrested and is in police custody…but we must remember that in the American legal system, a person is innocent until proven [guilty].

"So in that sense, even if he was released on bail, we won’t promote him in [another] fight… [but] we will not release him unless he is convicted and that is our official position.

"This is truly tragic. All of this is unimaginable. He was always well-mannered. If he was really involved in this tragedy, it is truly unfortunate."

Also on rt.com Canelo challenger Saunders taunts boxing superstar over failed drugs test, tells reporter his breath smells ‘like sh*t’ (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies