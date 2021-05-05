‘Not a penny more’: Man United fans target club’s commercial sponsors as club owner Avram Glazer ‘refuses to apologize’ (VIDEO)

Fans of Manchester United have launched an online boycott of the club's commercial sponsors amid ongoing fury at the handling of the Premier League giants by the US-based Glazer family – and their owner has declined to apologize.

TeamViewer, the newest shirt sponsor for the Red Devils, have seen their online ratings plummet after irate United fans savaged the company on review websites after each of the club's commercial sponsors received a letter from the club's fanbase urging them to withdraw any financial backing from the club while the Glazers remain in control.

It is the latest measure being taken by supporters in opposition to the fiercely unpopular owners and comes after Sunday's chaotic scenes at Old Trafford and Manchester city center, which saw hundreds of fans invade the club's famous stadium and force the cancellation of the home game against Premier League champions Liverpool.

"As commercial partners of the Glazer family, you are legitimate targets of the global fanbase because the combined £279 million per annum you pay will not go towards investment in the squad to compete with the best clubs that United now trail," read the letter sent to the partners.

"It will not go towards refurbishing Old Trafford or training facilities, both now so outdated that they have become a symbol for Glazer disinterest. Your sponsorship money will be used for debt servicing and dividends.

"To that end, Manchester United fans will boycott your products, seek to tarnish your brands and support your competitors until you terminate your commercial partnership with the Glazer family.

"Fans say they have been ignored in their attempts to engage with the American owners of the club, who secured the club 16 years ago through borrowing. They have been mobilised since the club attempted to join the breakaway European Super League last month and say the attempt to impact on the club’s sponsors in the only way for the Glazers to take notice.

#MUFC owner Avram Glazer refused to apologise to fans over the disastrous attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, when approached by Sky News. pic.twitter.com/BfY5fEHIaa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 4, 2021

"TeamView, a global technology company, signed a five-year deal worth £235 million to be United's principal shirt sponsor from next year. They saw their Trustpilot rating plummet after negative reviews.

"Until then, if you are complicit with the Glazers, you are complicit in the attack of Manchester United Football Club," the letter concluded.

Although Joel Glazer apologized to fans for United's part in the proposed Super League, Avram Glazer drove off without replying when a Sky News reporter approached him in Florida and offered him the opportunity to say sorry and address the future of the club.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is expected to face questions from the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's Europa League semifinal second leg against Roma regarding the wave of fan fury. The Norwegian has remained somewhat tight-lipped in the wake of Sunday's scenes, with the club only releasing carefully-worded statements following the demonstrations.

In a statement, the club announced that they had no desire to see peaceful protestors punished for their actions but said they will co-operate with Greater Manchester Police to bring anyone to justice who engaged in violent behavior or trespassing.

One 28-year-old Manchester United fan has been charged by police for throwing fireworks, threatening behavior and wilful obstruction of a public highway.

Further charges are expected to take place in the coming days after police officials said that a number of their officers had suffered injuries in fracas' with officers. One suffered a broken eye socket, while another received a large gash to his face after being struck with a glass bottle.

The Glazer family are yet to blink in their staredown with the fans of the club – and it now seems that the tactic amongst supporters is to hit them where it hurts most: their pockets.