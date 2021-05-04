Manchester United supporter charged by police over protest against club owners the Glazers outside hotel where squad was staying

A 28-year-old man has been charged by Greater Manchester Police in relation to an incident at the Lowry Hotel which occurred during Sunday's chaotic protests in opposition to the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United.

Police claim that Michael Cusker was involved in throwing fireworks and using threatening behavior amid the mass protests and demonstrations which took place inside and outside Old Trafford and at the nearby Lowry Hotel, where United's squad stayed before Sunday's scheduled game against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The game was eventually postponed after more than 100 supporters gained entry to the stadium and invaded the pitch and stands, prompting some club employees to lock themselves in offices for their own safety.

Some supporters set off fireworks and flares, some of which were thrown in skirmishes with police who said that six officers were injured in violent exchanges with fans.

One police officer suffered a broken eye-socket, while another was taken to hospital for emergency treatment to a large facial wound after a glass bottle was thrown at his face.

Cusker, meanwhile, was charged with "throwing fireworks in a street, use of threatening behaviour and wilful obstruction of the highway".

Given the high-profile nature of the incident and any ensuing charges which may come as a result of it, the authority said that the incident will be overseen by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which they believe will ensure "complete transparency and independence".

Following the mass protest, United released a statement vowing to co-operate with local police to help find those responsible for "criminal activity", but said that peaceful protestors will not be punished.

It is expected that the club will issue bans to supporters responsible for violent acts at their stadium and on Manchester's streets.

The Premier League has also hit out at "all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass", and the English Football Association is currently investigating the matter.