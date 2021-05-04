Russian women offend Muslim leaders by cheerily squatting in body-hugging workout outfits – using a mosque as the backdrop (VIDEO)

A group of fitness-loving Russian women have been filmed squatting in front of a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, causing Muslim leaders to reportedly label the posterior-pronouncing clip "provocative" and "unacceptable".

The athletic group of girls were filmed from behind performing squats before simpering for the camera in front of the Kul-Sharif mosque ahead of the Kazan Marathon, providing a racey warm-up which they are said to have insisted was not intended to be disrespectful ahead of the epic race.

Their protestations of innocence are said to have done little to appease unimpressed religious chiefs, with the Deputy mufti of Tatarstan, Rafik Mukhametshin, reportedly calling the stunt a provocation.

"They can refer to the secular state – 'whatever we want, we do it'," Mukhametshin is quoted as saying by Lenta. "But for the religious Muslim community, such forms are unacceptable."

#BREAKING : In Kazan, girls in sports leggings squatted against the background of the Kul-Sharif mosque. The exercise video angered the city's religious residents who considered the video unethical. pic.twitter.com/CquJWEhGxp — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) May 3, 2021

The event in the majority Muslim state of Tatarstan prides itself on passing a number of historic landmarks including the sacred site, which was first built during the 16th century and is one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The video was said to have been uploaded to Russian social media site VK on the day of the race. "We did not pursue any malicious intent and never wanted to offend anyone,” its author is claimed to have said, adding that the backdrop for the show-offs was a coincidence.

"We were warming up on the stage, which stood against the background of the mosque."

Local news website PDM News quoted Mukhametshin as elaborating: "It is unacceptable. Another background could be found.

"I think these are provocative actions on their part. We do not support such behaviour.”