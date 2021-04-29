‘I’ll smash you’: Boxing king Fury lashes out at WWE’s McIntyre and threatens arch-enemy Joshua in barrage of fresh abuse (VIDEO)

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has attacked boxing rival Anthony Joshua, promotor Eddie Hearn, UFC counterpart Francis Ngannou and WWE star Drew McIntyre – who reckons Fury is "stalking" him –in a barrage of abusive clips.

Fury is currently in the US, where he is providing support to fellow Traveller Billy Joe Saunders ahead of his super middleweight clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on May 8, as well as preparing for a supposed unification match of his own against Joshua.

Before getting on to his fellow Brit, Fury called out UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou by starting: "This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys. Look, you want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it."

"You want some of this Gypsy King power?," he asked. "I’ll give it to you. Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big ugly dosser."

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

Replying a couple of hours later, Ngannou said he would "take care of Jon Jones first then come after Fury", while tagging both fighters.

But Fury was only just getting warmed up.

"While I’m on a rant, I may as well call out one more person," he started in another video.

"A big useless dosser, not a real fighting man. A hype job, bodybuild, crossfit, big, ugly sh*thouse - that’s Anthony Joshua," he clarified.

"AJ if you’re out there, let’s make this fight happen you big dosser," Fury taunted.

"You big s***house bum dosser. I’m going to smash your face in too, and there’s not one thing you can do about it," he went on.

"Prove me wrong, sucker. Prove me wrong. I’m number one – uno," he concluded, before returning shortly after.

"Just been thinking, another message for AJ: if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner," Fury vowed.

"'That’s how confident I am of taking you cold out within the first two or three rounds. Out. Out like a light switch."

WWE Scot Drew McIntyre also came in for abuse from Fury as part of the same series of addresses.

"Drew, if you want a good hiding I’ll give it to you too. Any time, any place, anywhere, Drew. I’m in Las Vegas at the moment. If you want to come and fight about it, or if you want to talk about a fight, hit me up, baby," Fury demanded.

"Any time, I’ll smash you like I smashed your buddy Braun Strowman, but you’ll go down even quicker because you’re a lot smaller.

"I’ll grab you by the hair, smash your face on the floor and it’s all over, Drew. Let me know when you want a piece of the furious one," Fury signed off.

Always in my shadow you dosser 🤡 https://t.co/u1AA7aa36Fpic.twitter.com/YKA15zxyS5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 29, 2021

Hitting back, McIntyre claimed that Fury was "always in my shadow" by retweeting his outburst and showing 'The Gypsy King' behind him in an Amazon best-seller book list.

McIntyre has claimed that Fury is "stalking" him in quest of a wrestling showdown.

"It’s the most bizarre sentence. I’d wake up every day and I’ve got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him," McIntyre told The Big Issue.

"The UK deserves a significant pay-per-view. It’s such an incredible fanbase, a huge audience, they’re so passionate. There hasn’t been a huge show since 1992, when we sold out Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 people," the former Intercontinental Champion said of a potential meeting between the pair.

"I want to make that happen again, be that at Hampden [Park] or Ibrox or wherever it may be. Maybe Wembley again."

"But if it takes myself and Tyson Fury to draw some outside eyeballs besides just the WWE fans – the new WWE fans, we’ll call them – I want to make it happen."

Also reserving some choice words for Matchroom Boxing and its head Eddie Hearn, Fury said that they were "absolute w******" in an Instagram story.

"[Rival promotor] Frank Warren is worth 10 of you Eddie, you little sausage," he thundered. "He knows how to promote fighters – that's why he's a Hall of Fame promoter."