‘My mom is terrified’: YouTuber Paul mocks his own chances against Mayweather and taunts boxing legend as pair confirm fight date

The much-mocked boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul is back on after both fighters confirmed it will take place on June 6 in Miami – and Paul has wasted no time in trolling his opponent over his height.

Originally scheduled for February 20, the farcical fight was mysteriously postponed amid a rumored lack of interest earlier this year, but will now go ahead at the Hard Rock Stadium this summer, with details on rules, weight class and rounds still to be announced ahead of tickets going on sale next week.

Mayweather and Paul both shared a promotional poster for the scrap, which will be broadcast on network Showtime, which put on the now-retired pugilist's final six fights.

In his second exhibition bout since hanging up his competitive gloves, Mayweather is expected to make three times less than the reported $300 million he earned when he beat ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in ten rounds in Las Vegas in 2017.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul#BraggingRightspic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

"Full transparency: my mom is terrified," said Paul, whose own brother – rookie boxer Jake – admitted his sibling was "f*cked" when he discussed his prospects against one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The 26-year-old then posted an altered 'to scale' fight poster showing the 5ft 8in Mayweather barely reaching the midsection of his 6ft 2in opponent.

There are also weight discrepancies to consider: competing at a maximum weight of 154lbs in his glittering squared circle career, Mayweather has been allowed to fill out a little in his post-fighting days yet should still be much lighter than cruiserweight Paul, who tipped the scales at 200lb in his only professional outing to date.

full transparency my mom is terrified https://t.co/ixN93qIdTH — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 28, 2021

Initially ending a glittering career on 49-0 by beating Andre Berto in 2015, former five-division ruler Mayweather surpassed legendary heavyweight Rocky Marciano when coming out of retirement three years later and adding one more win to his tally.

On New Year's Eve in 2018, some four months after seeing off 'Notorious', the 'Pretty Boy', who later became known as 'Money Mayweather' and 'TBE (The Best Ever)', was paid $9 million to humble Tenshin Nasukawa at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Now regarded as the world's number one pound-for-pound kickboxer by Combat Press, Nasukawa was knocked down three times in the first round before his corner threw the towel in, drawing widespread condemnation.

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

I don’t think you realize who you’re going against pic.twitter.com/2fBNTvaWU7 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 28, 2021

McGregor received a foul-mouthed response from Paul when he chimed in to criticize celebrity contests.

The Irishman proclaimed that "UFC high level fighting" is greater than "blogger jackass boxing" on Twitter, but was told to "shut the f*ck up" for his outburst.

McGregor also appeared to be taking aim at Jake Paul, though, who has called out a range of MMA icons including McGregor, Daniel Cormier and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren earlier this month.

**To scale** pic.twitter.com/2vCBncATSi — I say what I want u don't like it Fuck u (@Anthonyfrye_12) April 28, 2021

Logan in the ring : pic.twitter.com/CSNxoYUORZ — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 28, 2021

After Cormier challenged Jake to an octagon meeting where he would "torture him" and "rip his face apart", the prankster accepted another proposal from Usman – the man considered by many to be the organization's current pound-for-pound king in light of his KO demolition of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 at the weekend.

"If your boss Dana [White] gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day," he told the 'Nigerian Nightmare'.

Until anything is finalized, however, all focus in the world of respected combat sport professionals taking on internet chancers remains on Jake Paul vs. Mayweather.