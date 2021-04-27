 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Deep sadness’: 19yo Jordanian who collapsed during fight at Youth World Boxing Championships dies in hospital from brain injury

27 Apr, 2021 17:26
Rashed Al-Swaisat fights against Estonia's Anton Winogradow © Global Look Press / Pawel Janczyk
Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has passed away in hospital 11 days after suffering a serious brain injury while competing at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championships in Poland.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Provincial Complex Hospital in Czarnow, undergoing surgery on his brain after collapsing in the third round of his under-81kg fight against Estonia’s Anton Winogradow.

The boxer was said to have been "fighting for his life" as doctors struggled to save him before announcing his death more than a week after the shocking incident.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs," the AIBA said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences."

The Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) confirmed the boxer’s death.

"[We express our] deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed Al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening," they said.

"The Jordanian Olympic Committee... extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."

