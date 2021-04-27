‘Deep sadness’: 19yo Jordanian who collapsed during fight at Youth World Boxing Championships dies in hospital from brain injury

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has passed away in hospital 11 days after suffering a serious brain injury while competing at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championships in Poland.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Provincial Complex Hospital in Czarnow, undergoing surgery on his brain after collapsing in the third round of his under-81kg fight against Estonia’s Anton Winogradow.

The boxer was said to have been "fighting for his life" as doctors struggled to save him before announcing his death more than a week after the shocking incident.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs," the AIBA said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences."

The Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) confirmed the boxer’s death.

"[We express our] deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed Al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening," they said.

"The Jordanian Olympic Committee... extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."