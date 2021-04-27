 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘A donation made out of spite’: Conor McGregor trolls Dustin Poirier with $500k donation to charity in UFC foe’s native Louisiana

27 Apr, 2021 13:10
Get short URL
‘A donation made out of spite’: Conor McGregor trolls Dustin Poirier with $500k donation to charity in UFC foe’s native Louisiana
UFC rivals Conor McGregor (left) and Dustin Poirier © Mike Blake / Reuters | © Per Haljestam / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Conor McGregor has responded to his explosive war of words with Dustin Poirier over a donation to the American's charity by donating $500,000 to a good cause in Louisiana – just not the one founded by Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier's January rematch, which Poirier won by second-round TKO, was characterized – in part, at least – by an unusually cordial relationship between the UFC lightweight rivals, with McGregor declaring that he would donate $500,000 to Poirier's 'Good Fight Foundation' as a gesture of good faith.

The situation, however, threatened to turn nasty when Poirier took to social media to call out McGregor, claiming his team were yet to push forward with the donation. 

A furious McGregor countered, saying that they were awaiting information on exactly how the money would be used. Poirier later admitted that he regretted taking his issues with McGregor into the public sphere.

While it seems that McGregor now wants no part of Poirier's foundation, he has made a move to ensure that youngsters in Poirier's home state will benefit from his rather sizeable bank balance, announcing that he will donate half a million dollars of his net worth to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette. 

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana received an unexpected call last week and are humbled to share that Conor McGregor is donating $500,000 to impact youth in South Louisiana by supporting our upcoming 2021 Summer Camp and ongoing health and recreation activities at our six club sites," the group announced on Facebook.

"This investment is a game-changer. Thank you, Conor, for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer."

The charity has previously worked in tandem with the Good Fight Foundation, with Poirier helping to provide funding for tutoring and transportation during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Some fans, though, were perhaps a little more cynical about the motives behind McGregor's donation.

"Brilliant. A donation made out of spite," said one fight fan on Twitter, while another added that no matter the motives behind the charitable move, young people in Lafayette will still benefit from it.

"He still ended up donating to the kids in Lafayette. Good for him," they wrote.

A third saw a more humorous side: "Alright that’s kind of funny. Very petty. But funny."

Also on rt.com ‘The fight is off’: Furious Conor McGregor cancels UFC rematch with ‘f***ing braindead’ Dustin Poirier over charity donation claim
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies