UFC legend Silva pens note to Weidman after horror leg break – in eerie coincidence with Brazilian’s own injury 7 years ago

Anderson Silva was among those to send a message of support to UFC middleweight Chris Weidman after he gruesomely snapped his leg – with Silva having endured a similar injury when he faced Weidman back in 2013.

Weidman’s trip to the octagon in Florida on Saturday was a short and excruciating one, as he shattered his leg just 17 second into his contest with Uriah Hall after attempting a low kick.

The fight was immediately called off as an injury TKO win for Hall as fans grimaced in horror at Weidman’s injury.

The veteran former 185lbs champ was stretchered out of the area, still seemingly in agony, with the gruesome scenes eerily reminiscent of another fight involving Weidman – when he was the one watching on as Silva suffered a similar fate in their title fight in 2013.

Silva broke the tibia and fibula of his left leg when Weidman checked a kick from the Brazilian – an injury which consigned the Brazilian legend to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 46-year-old UFC icon posted a message of support for Weidman on his Instagram page.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ,” wrote ‘The Spider’, sharing a picture of Weidman.

“Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge.

“To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family.”

Fans praised the gesture from the former middleweight king, with one replying: “Such a great man. Prayers for Weidman.”

“This is why the sport needs more Anderson Silva’s. Much respect sir,” said another.

The UFC confirmed on Saturday night that Weidman had been transferred to hospital and would undergo surgery on Sunday.

Concerns will inevitably be raised over whether this is the last fans see of the 36-year-old New Yorker in the octagon, with his TKO defeat to Hall being his sixth loss in his last eight fights – albeit in bitterly unfortunate circumstances.

Hall responded in classy style inside the octagon after the bout, sending his best wishes to Weidman and his family for a speedy recovery.

“Man, I feel so bad for him. I hope he's okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching," Hall said in the octagon.

“I hope he recovers, if he gets well, I owe him this fight, I hope he comes back from it. You’re still one of the best Chris.”

In another aspect of symmetry between Silva, Weidman and Hall, the latter was the last man to defeat the Brazilian inside the UFC octagon, sending him into retirement after a fourth-round stoppage in their October 2020 fight.

In contrast, Weidman had been the first to ever beat Silva in the promotion when he knocked him out in their first fight in July 2013.

WWE star and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler called Saturday's events "the curse of the Spider."

The victory for Hall, 36, was his fourth in a row as he pushed himself further into contention for a potential title shot at 185lbs.

Fellow fighters also shared their best wishes for Weidman on social media, including heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and bantamweight title holder Aljamain Sterling.

