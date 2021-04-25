 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Sick to my stomach': UFC middleweight Chris Weidman suffers horrific leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 (GRAPHIC)

25 Apr, 2021 03:57
Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg break at UFC 261 © Getty Images / Twitter
MMA fans have recoiled in horror after middleweight veteran Chris Weidman suffered a sickening leg break in his UFC 261 fight with rival Uriah Hall.

With a full capacity of fans returning at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first time since the pandemic, the crowd bore witness to one of the more sickening incidents ever seen inside the octagon as Weidman snapped his lower right leg just 17 seconds inside the first round of the main card contest with Hall.

WARNING: GRAPHIC 

It was a horrific break as former 185lbs champion Weidman writhed around in agony after his limb snapped while attempting a kick against his opponent.   

On the UFC commentary team, Daniel Cormier said he was unable to watch as Joe Rogan implored him to look at gruesome replays of the incident.

"I'm not going to watch Joe, just tell me," said the former two-weight champion. 

Weidman, 36, was eventually stretched away in front of concerned fans.

In a dark twist of fate, Weidman was also involved in another of the most infamous leg breaks in UFC history back in December of 2013.

On that occasion, he was the witness as Brazilian legend Anderson Silva snapped his leg in much the same way in their clash at UFC 168. 

This time, Uriah Hall, 36, picked up an injury TKO win – extending his winning streak to four – as fans and fellow fighters online reacted with horror.  

“Man, I feel so bad for him. I hope he's okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching," a classy Hall said afterwards.

“I hope he recovers, if he gets well, I owe him this fight, I hope he comes back from it. You’re still one of the best Chris.”

Many will wonder if Weidman, 36, can now bounce back, with the defeat being the former middleweight king’s sixth loss in his last eight fights.

 

