'Sick to my stomach': UFC middleweight Chris Weidman suffers horrific leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 (GRAPHIC)

MMA fans have recoiled in horror after middleweight veteran Chris Weidman suffered a sickening leg break in his UFC 261 fight with rival Uriah Hall.

With a full capacity of fans returning at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first time since the pandemic, the crowd bore witness to one of the more sickening incidents ever seen inside the octagon as Weidman snapped his lower right leg just 17 seconds inside the first round of the main card contest with Hall.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

It was a horrific break as former 185lbs champion Weidman writhed around in agony after his limb snapped while attempting a kick against his opponent.

On the UFC commentary team, Daniel Cormier said he was unable to watch as Joe Rogan implored him to look at gruesome replays of the incident.

"I'm not going to watch Joe, just tell me," said the former two-weight champion.

Weidman, 36, was eventually stretched away in front of concerned fans.

In a dark twist of fate, Weidman was also involved in another of the most infamous leg breaks in UFC history back in December of 2013.

On that occasion, he was the witness as Brazilian legend Anderson Silva snapped his leg in much the same way in their clash at UFC 168.

.@ochocinco was sick to his stomach after the Chris Weidman injury 🤢 pic.twitter.com/DSiG6z7pPu — br_betting (@br_betting) April 25, 2021

The curse of the spider? — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) April 25, 2021

Nah son... I can only imagine what Chris Weidman is going through right now 😖#HallWeidman#WeidmanHall#UFC261pic.twitter.com/i8jMoGBad2 — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) April 25, 2021

Weidman is taken out on a stretcher. Really hard to see. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

My prayers for @chrisweidman All respect for you champ#ufc261 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) April 25, 2021

This time, Uriah Hall, 36, picked up an injury TKO win – extending his winning streak to four – as fans and fellow fighters online reacted with horror.

“Man, I feel so bad for him. I hope he's okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching," a classy Hall said afterwards.

“I hope he recovers, if he gets well, I owe him this fight, I hope he comes back from it. You’re still one of the best Chris.”

"I hope he's okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching."@UriahHallMMA had a classy message for Chris Weidman and his family after their fight at #UFC261 ended with an injury to Weidman's leg. pic.twitter.com/u12EWgoQaK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

Many will wonder if Weidman, 36, can now bounce back, with the defeat being the former middleweight king’s sixth loss in his last eight fights.