Music to their ears? Billionaire Spotify boss offers to buy Arsenal as Gunners fans HANG effigy of current owner Kroenke

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel EK wants to throw his "hat in the ring" to buy Arsenal, as protesting Gunners fans hanged an effigy of current owner Stan Kroenke amid a febrile atmosphere on Friday night.

In viral scenes ahead of the north Londoners' Premier League match with Everton, unhappy supporters waved banners, let off flares and sang chants demanding that American owner Kroenke and his family leave the club after a failed attempt to join the breakaway European Super League.

Noticing this and quick to the chase, one of their number offered to step up and put his fellow admirers of Mikel Arteta's men out of their misery.

"As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember," wrote streaming supremo Ek, who has an estimated net worth of around $4.7 billion.

"If KSE would like to sell Arsenal, I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," he signed off.

This caused the hugely popular gunnerblog to chime in with a simple "Hello", which was 'liked' by almost 4,000 people.

But The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess was a party pooper by replying: "Could we ask that you get things sorted out with musicians before jumping in with footballers??"

This was a nod to the meager amounts artists are paid per listen of their songs, with another popular tweet stating "Don't think they'd accept 0.000007p, mate" also blowing up.

Meanwhile, back at the protests, matters got out of hand when furious fans hanged an effigy of Kroenke with a placard that read: "Silence Stan?".

Echoing a common feeling among the Emirates faithful, that Kroenke is a faceless leader, club legend Alan Smith had told Sky Sports: "I wasn't surprised Arsenal were involved [in the European Super League], given they have an American owner, an absent owner, who rarely says anything regarding the football club," in the hours leading up to the protest.

"There is very little bond between Stan Kroenke and the club. He rarely comes over. His son has a more hands-on connection with the club, but Josh is new to the game, he's not been brought up around football," Smith went on.

But it was a night to forget for one unlucky punter, who sustained a broken leg and a head injury when falling off the ticket office.

Metropolitan Police later confirmed that the knocks weren't life threatening, and the protest was elsewhere incident free.

