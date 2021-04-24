 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Music to their ears? Billionaire Spotify boss offers to buy Arsenal as Gunners fans HANG effigy of current owner Kroenke

24 Apr, 2021 14:29
Get short URL
Music to their ears? Billionaire Spotify boss offers to buy Arsenal as Gunners fans HANG effigy of current owner Kroenke
Arsenal fans hanged an effigy of owner Kroenke as they protested on Friday, while Spotify founder Daniel Ek made an offer. © Reuters
Spotify CEO and founder Daniel EK wants to throw his "hat in the ring" to buy Arsenal, as protesting Gunners fans hanged an effigy of current owner Stan Kroenke amid a febrile atmosphere on Friday night.

In viral scenes ahead of the north Londoners' Premier League match with Everton, unhappy supporters waved banners, let off flares and sang chants demanding that American owner Kroenke and his family leave the club after a failed attempt to join the breakaway European Super League.

Noticing this and quick to the chase, one of their number offered to step up and put his fellow admirers of Mikel Arteta's men out of their misery. 

"As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember," wrote streaming supremo Ek, who has an estimated net worth of around $4.7 billion.  

"If KSE would like to sell Arsenal, I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," he signed off.

This caused the hugely popular gunnerblog to chime in with a simple "Hello", which was 'liked' by almost 4,000 people.

But The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess was a party pooper by replying: "Could we ask that you get things sorted out with musicians before jumping in with footballers??"

This was a nod to the meager amounts artists are paid per listen of their songs, with another popular tweet stating "Don't think they'd accept 0.000007p, mate" also blowing up.

Meanwhile, back at the protests, matters got out of hand when furious fans hanged an effigy of Kroenke with a placard that read: "Silence Stan?".

Echoing a common feeling among the Emirates faithful, that Kroenke is a faceless leader, club legend Alan Smith had told Sky Sports"I wasn't surprised Arsenal were involved [in the European Super League], given they have an American owner, an absent owner, who rarely says anything regarding the football club," in the hours leading up to the protest. 

"There is very little bond between Stan Kroenke and the club. He rarely comes over. His son has a more hands-on connection with the club, but Josh is new to the game, he's not been brought up around football," Smith went on.

But it was a night to forget for one unlucky punter, who sustained a broken leg and a head injury when falling off the ticket office. 

Metropolitan Police later confirmed that the knocks weren't life threatening, and the protest was elsewhere incident free.

Also on rt.com ‘We want our Arsenal back’: Gunners fans protest & demand US owner Kroenke leaves club after Super League debacle (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies