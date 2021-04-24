Ex-MMA star & cancel culture target Gina Carano shows off deadeye skills on shooting range (VIDEO)

Gina Carano, the ex-MMA champion who was 'cancelled' from her role on 'The Mandalorian' due to controversial social media posts, has shown that she is not to be trifled with after displaying her skills on the shooting range.

Carano was canned from the Disney+ production after public outcry following a series of outspoken social media posts issued by the former Strikeforce champion, with one in particular courting significant controversy when she seemingly compared public health restrictions designed to stop of the spread of Covid-19 in the United States to something which might have taken place in Nazi Germany.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," read a statement released by LucasFilm, the producers of the Star Wars spin-off.

The outcry, though, has led to Carano being considered a counter-culture icon in some quarters and a key figure in the ongoing criticism of the so-called 'cancel culture' which has taken root in US society - and what better way to court the support of the American right-wing than by wholly embracing the second amendment right to bear arms, and show off her marksmanship on the shooting range.

"This was the first time I ever shot this gun," wrote Carano accompanying the video. "Felt much safer than any gun I’ve ever held. Thank you @tarantactical & @tetianagaidar for having me! Looking forward to doing it again soon."

The brief clip shows Carano hitting the bullseye on a series of targets, but it is unclear if this was part of her preparations for an upcoming role on the silver screen or if she was just letting off some steam after what has been a challenging year for the 39-year-old former MMA star.

"That's some sharp shooting!" one commenter wrote in response.

"It was a pleasure to have you out here and train! You did so incredible for the first time ever! We are looking forward to have you back soon and get you to the next level in your shooting," wrote Taran Tactical Innovations, the operators of the range.

Another high-profile MMA fighter was also among the throngs of people who replied, with UFC star Jon Jones replying with an emoji praising Carano's efforts.

The video clip ends with Carano flashing a smile to the camera after displaying her crack-shot skills - and for once, she wasn't the one in the firing line.