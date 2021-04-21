 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I'll f*** you up’: Man who racially abused Olympic karate ace Kokumai and told her to ‘go home, stupid b****’ is arrested (VIDEO)

21 Apr, 2021 13:31
Team USA Olympic star Sakura Kokumai was verbally abused © Steve Marcus | © Twitter / davenewworld_2
A lout who abused karate queen Sakura Kokumai while the Team USA star was minding her own business in a public space has been arrested for his part in another grim incident, with police reporting he attacked an elderly couple.

Michael Orlando Vivona was filmed by the the seven-time karate champion as he shouted at her in Orange, California on April 1, calling her a "stupid b****" after warning: "I'll f*** you up".

He has now been detained over a separate angry altercation in which he attacked a husband-and-wife, with part of his arrest relating to "threatening a Japanese-American... at the same location."

"The suspect punched a 79-year-old Korean American male and his 80-year-old Korean American wife in the face," read a statement from the City of Orange Police Department, who arrived after community members surrounded Vivona.

The 25-year-old was taken in on elder abuse and hate crime charges before he was linked to the confrontation with Kokumai.

"Don't go looking at me behind my back," he was shown ranting as he strode forwards, while the hopeful at this summer's Tokyo Olympics laughed and smiled nervously in an apparent attempt to diffuse the confusing situation.

"I'm six feet away. Stay away from me. I'm not f***ing scared of you. You're a loser, go home. You're little, stupid b****.

"I'll f*** you up. I'll f*** your husband up, your boyfriend or whoever the f*** you're talking to on the phone."

Although his words are not entirely clear from the footage, Vivona then appeared to hurl more abuse that Kokumai confirmed had been racist.

"I don’t know which was worse, a stranger yelling and threatening to hurt me for no reason or people around me who witnessed everything and not doing a thing," she said at the time. 

"I was aware about the anti-Asian hate that was going on. You see it almost every day on the news. But I didn’t think it would happen to me at a park where I usually go to train."

With Vivona still behind bars on $65,000 bail, it might not be long until justice is served.

